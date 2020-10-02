The Georgia Swarm announced Friday the club has signed defenseman Justin Lemcke to one-year contract.
Lemcke, 23, was originally drafted by the Swarm in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft in the fourth round (No. 46 overall). Out of Orono, Ontario, Lemcke played with the Whitby Warriors in the Ontario Jr. A Lacrosse League from 2015-16. In 13 regular season games as a defenseman, Lemcke posted eight points (6G, 2A), and in 13 postseason contests, he had three assists.
In 2019, Lemcke played for the Peterborough Lakers in Major Series Lacrosse before being traded halfway through the season to the Brooklin Lacrosse Club. Across his 11 regular season games in the league as a rookie, Lemcke had four points (2G, 2A).
The deal is currently pending league approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.