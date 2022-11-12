DSC_5533.jpg

LOGANVILLE — Grayson's defense and special teams were the stars of the day as the Region 4-AAAAAAA champion Rams beat No. 4 seed Hillgrove out of Region 3-AAAAAAA 30-3 in the first round of the GHSA State Football Playoffs on Saturday.

The Rams (10-1) got five sacks, one interception returned for a TD, a blocked punt for a safety and a kickoff return for a touchdown en route to the first-round win.

