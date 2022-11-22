Bucknell vs. UGA (11/18/22)

Georgia guard Terry Roberts (0) during a match against Bucknell at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Kayla Renie)

 Kayla Renie

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball team created enough separation in the first half to fend off the Saint Joseph’s Hawks’ comeback attempts in the second, winning 66-53 Monday evening at the Ocean Center and advancing to the championship of the Greenlight Sunshine Slam.

Georgia’s bench impressed, putting up 29 of its 66 points. In total, the Bulldogs had four players scoring in double figures, led by Kario Oquendo with 15 points going 6-of-7 from the free throw line. Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Justin Hill and Terry Roberts all added 12 points of their own, with Abdur-Rahim and Hill playing just 16 and 18 minutes, respectively.

Recommended for you