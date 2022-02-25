SNELLVILLE — On a night where it did not have its best offense, smothering defense moved the Brookwood Broncos past the Peachtree Ridge Lions 48-39 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA girls basketball state playoffs.
Brookwood (24-4) did not allow a made 3-pointer until the game was inside the final four minutes, and kept Peachtree Ridge (21-7) out of sync all night with relentless 1-2-2 zone that forced two 10-second violations and a host of turnovers. NeKaya Williams had six steals to go with her 11 points, leading the Broncos in both departments Friday night.
“It was a game plan with our different defensive schemes mixing it up throughout the game,” Brookwood head coach Courtney Mincy said about the trapping. “It was just keeping them on their toes.”
Aaliyah Hunt was all over the court for the Lions in the opening minutes with five points and six rebounds in the first quarter on her way to a double-double with 14 points and 18 rebounds. The visitors led for most of the first quarter after Brookwood missed its first seven shots from the floor, but a 10-2 run triggered by two Ciera Hall 3-pointers put the Broncos on top.
The Lions came back and tied the game with a 6-0 run, but Brookwood immediately countered it with a 7-0 run punctuated by a Williams 3-pointer in transition. The Broncos took a 22-17 lead into halftime and slowly began to wear Peachtree Ridge down with its defense and balanced scoring in the second half.
“We struggled a little bit with that 1-2-2 that they ran,” Peachtree Ridge head coach Vanessa White said. “We had some turnovers, and they converted at the other end off our turnovers offensively, which kind of put us in a hole.”
Seven different Broncos scored and five had at least seven points, led by Williams’ 11 and Diana Collins’ 10. Kate Phelan scored all eight of her points in the second half, including a pair of third quarter 3-pointers that stretched the lead. Madison Boadu and Hall had seven and six points respectively and although quiet in terms of scoring, Nedisha Ford pulled in eight rebounds and battled with Hunt in the paint on both ends.
“Number 44 (Hunt) is a good player,” Mincy said. “She’s a good post player, so she commands the paint. She altered our shots a lot, so (the Brookwood players) just had to adjust to it and calm down a little bit.”
In its first round win over East Coweta, Brookwood allowed its opponent to creep back into the game in the fourth quarter and pull the deficit to one point.
This time, the Broncos killed the game off with time to spare.
A 12-0 run extended Brookwood’s lead from 32-27 to 44-27 early in the fourth quarter and snuffed out any chance the Lions still had of pulling the upset. An acrobatic finish from Collins through traffic plus a free throw was the highlight of the run, giving Brookwood what was its largest lead of the night at the time.
Although it was too little too late, Peachtree Ridge did finally get some of its offense working in the closing minutes. The Lions did not knock down a 3-pointer in the first 28 minutes of the game, but hit three in the final four minutes as they mounted a last-ditch rally. Anna Smith knocked down two of them to give her 11 points, and Kennedy Harp brought her tally up to nine.
A putback on a missed free throw from Hunt brought Peachtree Ridge the closest it had been in the fourth quarter at a seven-point deficit with 25 seconds remaining, but the hole from the first three frames was too big. Ford knocked down a pair of free throws at the other end to extend Brookwood’s lead back to nine, and that was where it finished at 48-39.
“Our defense,” Mincy said of the biggest improvement from the first round. “They were communicating, they were talking. We got a little frazzled on the offensive end in the beginning, so that kind of took us out of the game.”
It was the first time in 15 games Peachtree Ridge failed to break 40 points, and those offensive woes spelled the end of its season.
“(My players) did a heck of a job defensively holding a team like Brookwood in the forties,” White said. “We just didn’t have a great night offensively.”
Brookwood will be back on its home floor in the Elite Eight against the winner of Saturday’s Norcross vs. Tift County game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.