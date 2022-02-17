LAWRENCEVILLE — Defense was the order of the day in both the boys and girls championship games of the Region 7-AAAAAAA basketball tournament Wednesday at Discovery High School.
In the boys final, No. 4 state-ranked Berkmar compensated for the absence of four-star post Malique Ewin by getting a team effort to apply the defensive clamps to eighth-ranked Norcross and finally pull away for hard-fought 45-39 victory.
Earlier in the afternoon in the girls title game, No. 4 Norcross used its fullcourt press to turn defense into offense, and turn around an eight-point, fourth-quarter deficit into a 51-43 win.
The margin for Berkmar's boys (22-4) may have been larger than the two regular season meetings with Norcross (21-6), which were decided by a combined three points.
But make no mistake, Wednesday's title game was every bit as physical and hard fought as those two previous games, even without the presence of the 6-foot-10, 245-pound Ewin, who had to sit out the first of two games after being assessed two technical fouls Monday's semifinal win over Meadowcreek.
“Yeah, we had to work it up a little bit,” Berkmar coach Greg Phillips said. “These guys did a good job despite missing Malique. We've got other guys. We really do. You know (Ewin) is the focal point, but when we've got a good team. We're not a one-man show.”
The Patriots were definitely more than a one-man show Wednesday, as Brycen Blaine took up the scoring load with Ewin out by posting a game-high 18 points.
But it was on the defense end where Berkmar had several different players step up.
There was 6-foot-7 senior Bo Hurns, who has seen limited action this season, but came through team bests of 10 rebounds and five blocked shots to go with six points and two assists, and played a major role in helping the Patriots smother Norcross 6-7 big man Jerry Deng to just one field goal and three total points.
Jermahri Hill also contributed four steals to go with his 11 points on offense, while Jameel Rideout also hit the glass on the defensive end from his guard position to pull down eight boards.
“We did a good job understanding personnel and guarding (Norcross' personnel) the right way,” Phillips said. “(Deng) is a great player and a great shooter, and we said, 'If he's going to beat us, he's going to beat us down low.'”
Despite that effort, which helped Berkmar build as much as a 29-17 lead by halftime and a 35-27 lead by the end of the third quarter, Norcross was able to fight it way back into the game in the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils played a little defense of their own behind 11 rebounds and four blocks from Deng, plus 11 rebounds and four steals from All-Region Defensive Team selection Hezekiah Flagg to give themselves a chance.
Meanwhile, London Johnson, who scored all of his team-best 14 points in the second half and added 10 boards on the night, hit a 3-pointer with 1:44 left to cap a 10-4 run to pull Norcross to within 39-37, the closest it had been since trailing 13-11 after one quarter.
But an intentional foul called Samrion Bond, who was the only other Norcross player in double figures with 10 points, as he tried to attempt a transition dunk attempt by Hill with 1:08 resulted in 1 of 2 free throws, plus possession for Berkmar with the lead at 40-37.
Even after a stop by Norcross, Hill came back with a steal, which eventually resulted in a transition layup by Ahmed Soumahoro off a feed from Rideout of a 42-37 lead with 44 seconds left.
The door was still open for Norcross after Berkmar missed the front end of two consecutive 1-and-1 chances at the line, but offensive rebounds by Hill and Rideout kept possession.
And two free throws by Rideout and a 1-of-2 trip from Hurns in the final 22.2 seconds allowed the Patriots to put the game away.
In the girls game, the key for each team was being able to turn defense into offense, which was achieved in two different spurts in the latter stages of the second half.
Archer (19-6) made the first move, forcing several key turnovers from Norcross (21-5) to ignite a 9-0 run, which began with Taniya McGowan's stickback with 22 seconds left in the third quarter and ended with a Ashanti Bryant free throw with 4:58 remaining.
That gave the Tigers their biggest lead of the game at 40-32, and prompted Norcross coach Ashley Clanton to adjust her defense to a man-to-man fullcourt press.
“I think the biggest thing was (that) our shots weren't dropping (Wednesday) night,” Clanton said. “We struggled on the offensive end. So we knew if it continued that way, we were going to have to go up the floor, but we didn't want to pull the trigger too early. You risk pulling it too late, too. But the fourth quarter came around, and we still just couldn't get anything under us.
“We had to come up with something to get points because we were struggling. The other thing is, (the press) created more of a flow, too. We were not so stagnant. So once we started that (defense) up the floor, everything started to flow better.”
Indeed, Norcross found a spark in Jania Akins, who created the bulk of her game-high seven steals during a 1:49 stretch in which the Blue Devils forced Archer into turnovers in seven straight possessions, six of which wound up as 13 Norcross points.
Akins was a key on the other end, too, with seven of those points on her way to a game-high 23 points, while Zania Hurston added another bucket with 1:59 left to extend the run to 15 straight points and totally flipped the scoreboard for a 47-40 Norcross lead.
McGowan tried to stop the bleeding for Archer by hitting 1 of 2 free throws with 1:50 left, but that was the only point the Tigers would manage until Courtney Nesbitt's basket at the final buzzer.
By that time, Norcross connected on 4 of 8 free throws in the final 28.8 seconds to seal the win, and the region.
Hurston joined Akins in double figures, and wound up with a double-double of 11 points and 16 rebounds, while DeNaeja Mortan chipped in nine points.
McGowan posted a double-double of her own to lead Archer with 14 points and 11 boards, while the Tigers also got 10 points from Mia Walker and eight points and eight rebounds from Nesbitt.
