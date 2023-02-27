Defense is at the forefront of the Norcross basketball teams’ state title defense.
Both the reigning Class AAAAAAA state champion girls and boys have ratcheted up their defense of late as they aim to bring two more trophies to Spalding Drive. The two teams host quarterfinal games Wednesday night — the girls vs. No. 3 Archer at 5:30, followed by the boys against No. 5 Newton at 7.
The No. 2-ranked Norcross (27-2) have been especially impressive with suffocating defense, including holding Lambert in check in a 59-34 second-round win over the weekend. That came on the heels of holding Collins Hill to 41 points in a first-round victory.
Lambert was held to 24.3 percent shooting (20.8 from 3-point range) and turned the ball over 18 times by Norcross, which has held its opposition to 29.3 points per game over the last 15 games. During that span, only two teams have topped the 40-point mark (41 by both Collins Hill and Lowndes).
“I was pleased with our team’s defensive effort,” Norcross girls coach Ashley Luke Clanton said after the second-round win. “Lambert can shoot the three ball well and plays hard. We were able to stay focused for four quarters and stick to details. Offensively, we shared the ball well. We missed some bunnies that we need to put away, but did really nice things to create the opportunities.”
Jania Akins and Tweedy Charlton combined for nine first-half steals against Lambert to set the defensive tone. Akins finished with 19 points and six rebounds, and Charlton had with 18 points and four assists. Norcross also got 10 points and eight rebounds from Mariyah Valrie and eight points, five rebounds and three assists from Kayla Lindsey.
The high-paced Norcross boys are a dangerous team offensively, but their work on the defensive end has been equally important in their past postseason success. The fourth-ranked Blue Devils (25-4) have held opponents to 56.3 points per game over their last 15 games.
They held Osborne to 60 in the second round while also showcasing their high-powered offensive attack with 45 second-half points in a 72-60 win. They racked up 90 points in a first-round victory over Collins Hill.
Georgia signee Lamariyon Jordan carried the offensive load with 36 points, including 27 in the second half, and grabbed 12 rebounds.
“Mari is such a special and unique player because he doesn’t really dominate the basketball,” Norcross boys coach Jesse McMillan said. “He doesn’t need a lot of touches to have some good numbers. We put in a few things to let him, when he gets rolling, to let him get good looks. That little stretch there where he had maybe six or eight in a row off some easy actions we had put in was really good to see. He doesn’t need a lot of space. He doesn’t need a lot of action. He’s such a good player.”
Samarion Bond (14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists) and Toby Ojukwu (seven points, all in fourth quarter) backed up Jordan in the fourth quarter to keep Osborne from making it a close game. Ojukwu, who had four rebounds and three assists, was 5-for-5 from the free-throw line in the fourth. Bilal Abdur-Rahman scored 11 (10 in the first half) for the Blue Devils.
“We knew it was a close game (at halftime) so we came out ready in the second half with that spark,” Jordan said. “Coach gave us that talk. We were ready. We did a great job preparing all week, getting up shots before and after practice. Everybody, the whole team, just working.”
Norcross is in for another test with Newton, which will be out for revenge after losing to the Blue Devils 75-72 in last year’s AAAAAAA semifinals and 73-71 earlier this season in the Hawks-Naismith Classic. The two also played in the 2021-22 regular season, an 83-67 win by Newton.
In addition to the Norcross doubleheader, four other Gwinnett basketball teams have quarterfinal games Wednesday. In AAAAAAA, the Central Gwinnett girls play at McEachern at 6 p.m., while the Grayson boys take on Walton at 6:30 p.m. at Archer. The Lanier boys host Grovetown at 7:30 p.m. in AAAAAA, and the Providence Christian boys host Spencer at 7:30 p.m. in AA.
Recommended for you
The Boujee Southerner restaurant, located at 706 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville, features a plant-based/vegan menu. Click for more.PHOTOS: The Boujee Southerner
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.