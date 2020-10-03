SUWANEE – It was far from pretty, but already battling through the slowest start in program history, Archer football coach Andy Dyer and his team will take results over aesthetics any day in their game with North Gwinnett.
Despite managing just 26 yards of total offense and only four first downs, the Tigers' defense came up big time after time, including an interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter by Edwin Mangual.
The latter play was one of several momentum shifters that helped Archer grind out a 14-13 victory to not only break the Tigers' (1-3) season-opening three-game losing streak, but also handing the Bulldogs (3-2) a rare loss at Tom Robinson Memorial Stadium.
“Any win is a great win,” Dyer said. “Defensively, we just kept playing and playing and just coming up with the big plays, whether it was coming up with a big third-down stop or an interception.
“Defensively, (North is) a lot like us right now. Their defense is way ahead of their offense and our defense is way ahead of our offense. We've got a ton of work to do, but it's a whole lot easier to go to work after a W.”
From a statisical standpoint, the game should've been lopsided in North's favor, with the Bulldogs outgaining the Tigers 219-26.
But those numbers belied just how evenly matched the two defenses were, as 118 of North's yards came on three plays.
Meanwhile Archer was plagued by two bad snaps that totaled 23 yards in losses, while six Bulldogs sacks, including 2½ by D.J. Cameron, piled on 48 more negative yards for the Tigers.
Add on 10 North penalties, six of which totaling 69 yards came in the fourth quarter alone, and two other interceptions — one each by Andrew Spearman and Caleb Wooden, also helped the Tigers make up for the disparity.
“They're a very good defensive team,” North coach Bill Stewart said of Archer. “We had moments. I think we're close to being a good team. We know we have to solve a lot of problems. That's why you play these … non-region games. They do matter, but in the grand scheme of it all, we're still playing for our goals.”
The two defenses dominated the first half, with Archer and North combining for a mere 178 yards of total offense, and the Bulldogs actually holding a 103-75 lead in that area.
Cody Leach got North on the board first with a 51-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 3:07 left in the first quarter.
However, the only other Bulldogs true scoring opportunities in the opening stanza came on equally lengthy field goal attempts, with Leach coming up short on boots from 53 and 49 yards.
“Those are points that get away from you,” Stewart said. “You'd at least like to come away with something. Instead, it's a huge swing.”
The biggest swing of the game came following Leach's successful kick late in the first quarter, when an intentional grounding penalty forced Archer to punt from its own end zone, with North taking the ball on a short field at the 28-yard line.
But on his first possession under center of the game, Ethan Washington attempted to zip a hot pass into the right flat, only to have Edwin Mangual jump the route and take it the other way for an 80-yard pick six to vault the Tigers in front 7-3 with 1:05 left in the opening frame.
“That gave my kids some confidence,” Dyer said. “They started believing in themselves. The field position at that time was flipped on us. You don't ever want to be on the wrong end of the field, especially against those guys as good as they are defensively.”
Archer then took possession inside North territory after a punt on the second play of the second quarter, and after being stuffed for no gain on first down, Renoldo Spivey Jr. got another chance.
This time, he found a hole to his left and cut back to speed through and didn't stop until 43 yards later in the end zone to up the Tigers' lead to 14-3 with 11:00 left in the first half.
After escaping two other short-field situations with a few timely defensive plays that forced North into two unsuccessful lengthy field goal attempts by Leach helped Archer maintain its 14-3 lead into halftime, the Bulldogs made an adjustment early in the second half that looked like they would shift momentum.
After a short punt set North up at the Archer 42-yard line, it took Marcus McFarlane one play to finally help the Bulldogs finally take advantage.
The junior running back burst through a big hole in the line, and then broke a couple tackles in the secondary before breaking away for 42 of his game-high 108 yards on 21 carries, with the touchdown run suddenly pulling North to within 14-10 with 6:11 left in the third quarter.
Two plays after the ensuing kickoff, the Bulldogs seized further momentum when Grant Godfrey came up with an interception, Archer's lone turnover of the night, to take possession at the Tigers' 26.
But after a delay of game penalty on fourth and 1 at the 17 forced the Bulldogs to settle for Leach's 39-yard field goal that cut the Archer lead to 14-13 with 3:51 left in the period, North had let another opportunity slip away.
Interceptions on consecutive possessions by Spearman with 10 minutes to play and Wooden with 3:53 left helped Archer drain more precious time off the clock.
And when Washington's fourth-down pass falling incomplete at North's 13-yard line with 1:19 left, the Tigers were able to run out the clock to finally get into the win column.
ARCHER 14, NORTH GWINNETT 13
Archer 7 7 0 0 – 14
North Gwinnett 3 0 10 0 – 13
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
North: Cody Leach 51 FG, 3:07
Archer: Edwin Mangual 80 INT return (Javier Juarez kick), 1:05
SECOND QUARTER
Archer: Renoldo Spivey Jr. 43 run (Juarez kick), 11:00
THIRD QUARTER
North: Marcus McFarlane 42 run (Leach kick), 6:11
North: Leach 39 FG, 3:51
FOURTH QUARTER
None
Arch NG
First downs 4 10
Rushes-yards 34-12 41-141
Passing yards 14 78
Comp.-Att.-INT 3-10-1 7-20-3
Fumbles-lost 3-0 1-0
Penalties 5-55 10-98
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Archer – Spivey 16-69, Jiaquez Thorpe 7-20, Schmari Campbell 1-(-2), TEAM 4-(-27), Caleb Peevy 6-(-48). North – McFarlane 21-108, Ashton Wood 9-15, Brinston Williams 6-6, Ethan Washington 4-6, Bobby Ezzard 1-6.
Passing: Archer – Peevy 3-10-1, 14. North – Wood 5-7-0, 69; Washington 2-12-3, 9; Ezzard 0-1-0, 0.
Receiving: Archer – Andrew Dyer 2-10, Trenton Lee 1-4. North – Ezzard 4-60, Seth Anderson 1-12, Cade Funderburk 1-4, Blake Young 1-3.
