Last season, offense was the key to success for the Georgia Swarm.
The Swarm finished with 230 goals, second in the entire league. The Swarm had two players break the 95-point barrier in Lyle Thompson and Randy Staats, and had two more players reach 80 in Holden Cattoni and Shayne Jackson.
But even with a very similar roster to last season, the Swarm have used a very different recipe in getting off to a 2-1 start this season. Georgia has allowed just 23 goals in three games this season, the fewest of any team in the league outside of Philadelphia, who has only played two games.
It started with a 14-4 victory over Rochester, a game that was especially aided by a strong penalty kill. The Swarm took eight penalties in the game, but only surrendered two goals on the ensuing power play situations. Goaltender Mike Poulin started his 15th season in the league by saving 36 out of 38 shots, and Kevin Orleman got some run late in the game.
The stifling defense continued in Game 2 against Philadelphia. Once again Poulin was magnificent by saving 42 out of 48 shots, and the penalty kill came up big for the Swarm again by holding the Wings without a goal on four attempts. The penalty killing has even helped lead to some offense, as Shayne Jackson and Lyle Thompson have both scored shorthanded goals already on the young season.
A 13-11 loss to Colorado was a disappointing way to end 2019, but there’s no denying the progress the Swarm have made on defense so far after finishing last season in the bottom half of the league in goals allowed.
“I honestly thought we played pretty good,” Swarm defenseman Jordan McIntosh said after the Colorado game. “They had three goals off kind of broken plays. They had a couple late in the shot clock where they just kind of threw it at the net where they were just trying to get a reset that trickled in. I thought in our 5-on-5 sets, they weren’t really beating us off pick and roll or set plays.”
The goaltending and penalty killing have been huge factors in the defensive resurgence, but the Swarm have gotten some strong individual performances so far. The continued strong play from Jason Noble has been very important on the back end. Noble is in his seventh season with the franchise, and last season was a career year for him defensively with 22 caused turnovers.
Noble has kept that going so far this season by causing four turnovers in the first three games, and he’s backed that up by securing 15 loose balls. For a Swarm team that has struggled a ton on faceoffs with just 22 wins on 71 attempts this season, Noble leading the charge on grabbing the loose balls has been vital to getting extra possessions for the potent offense.
Defenseman Connor Sellars has also been incredible in the loose balls department. He is leading all defenders on the team with 20 in the first three games. The hot start has put him on pace to smash last season’s total of 65, and he has caused two turnovers to go with it.
These strong defensive performances are going to have to continue for the Swarm with what is coming up on the schedule, especially if the faceoff numbers don’t turn around. Georgia’s next opponent will be the Buffalo Bandits, who led the league in goals last season and have already put up 23 in two games to open this campaign.
After that will be a road test against the New England Black Wolves, who are leading the league in goals so far this season with a blistering 45 tallies in three games.
“Off this bye week, we’re really going to focus this week on us, and where we can get better, our conditioning coming out of the holiday season,” head coach Ed Comeau said. “Then the next week, we’ll really focus on Buffalo. We’ll get a chance to watch film on them. Buffalo’s always played us tough. They’re a good, physical team. We’ll have to make sure we’re ready.”
The Swarm will host Buffalo on Saturday at Infinite Energy Arena.