SUWANEE — Defending Class AAAAAAA state softball champion North Gwinnett blanked Denmark 6-0 Friday, advancing to the Elite Eight of the state playoffs in Columbus.

Amber Reed pitched all seven innings for the win as the Bulldogs won the Super Regional matchup. She struck out nine and walked two in a two-hitter.

