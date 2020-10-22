LAWRENCEVILLE — North Forsyth eliminated defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Mountain View with a sweep of one-run games Thursday in the second round of the state softball playoffs.
North Forsyth won the opener 6-5 and pulled out the nightcap 3-2 in eight innings over the host Bears, who finish the 2020 season with a 25-9 record and the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship.
Ahmari Braden had three hits, including a home run, and Sarah Currie had a home run in each game for Mountain View. Kellie Ervin contributed three hits, while Brooke Finley, Bria Finley and Lexie Simonton each had two hits. Callie Shrope added a hit for the Bears.
