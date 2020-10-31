ALPHARETTA — Hebron Christian is a win away from defending its Class A Private state volleyball championship.
The Lions swept through host St. Francis 3-0 in Saturday’s Final Four, advancing to the Nov. 7 state championship match against Holy Innocents’. The title match is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Lakepoint Sports Complex in Cartersville.
Hebron rolled through St. Francis 25-17, 25-11, 25-19 in the semifinals, and improved to 45-10 on the season.
“I am extremely proud of this hard-working group that has come together and is playing their best ball at the end of the season,” Hebron coach Taylor Davis said. “Each girl has made a significant impact throughout this entire year.”
Malia Fisher (10 kills, two blocks), Carly Heidger (nine kills, two blocks), Emma Tennant (six kills, 11 digs), Emily Sperring (five kills), Angelia Bonner (17 assists), Morgan Smith (nine assists) and Hollis Mazzawi (four aces) were among Hebron’s standouts in the Saturday match.
Hebron now gets a rematch with Holy Innocents’, the Region 5-A Private champion over the runner-up Lions.
