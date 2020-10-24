KENNESAW — Defending Class A Private state champion Hebron Christian defeated North Cobb Christian 25-11, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13 on Saturday to reach next week’s Elite Eight.
The Lions play at Calvary Day on Wednesday for a spot in the Final Four.
Malia Fisher (22 kills, six blocks), Carly Heidger (14 kills), Emma Tennant (five kills, three aces, 10 digs) and Angelia Bonner (29 assists) led the way for Hebron.
