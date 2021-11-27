ROSWELL — Roswell quarterback Robbie Roper did his best Johnny Manziel impersonation Friday night, eluding sure-fire sacks with his swift footwork and turning them into big plays more times than Grayson head football coach Adam Carter would have liked to see.
But with just as many sacks as Roper was able to avoid, the Grayson defense still managed to get the senior quarterback on the ground eight times — including five in the second half — and kept the high-powered Hornets offense out of the end zone when they needed to the most.
The pesky Rams defense held the Hornets to just two touchdowns, rode a dominant rushing attack on offense, led by junior running back Joe Taylor who scored twice on the night, and left Roswell with a hard-fought 24-14 win to advance to the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals for the second year in a row.
“It’s awesome,” Carter said after the defending state champions' win. “The expectations here (at Grayson) are so high. But you can’t let those expectations outweigh the things they’ve accomplished so far this year. There were a lot of people that didn’t give us a chance to be in this spot. (The kids) know the expectations and they know that we’re going to keep grinding every week. I keep telling them to just try to find a way to keep showing up on Monday, so we’re going to go back to work.”
Fresh off a 46-point performance on offense in last week’s second-round win and 52 in the opening round, Roswell’s offense led by Roper seemed destined for another big night when it drove 80 yards in just four plays to score the game’s opening touchdown.
After a 22-yard scramble from Roper to get the Hornets near mid field, the senior unleashed a perfect pass down the right hash into the hands of receiver Shawn Spence who did the rest, taking the ball into the end zone for a 53-yard score 84 seconds into the game.
And on a night where the Rams were going to need a big offensive performance, things didn’t appear to be heading in the right direction after coming up empty on their first two offensive drives.
The Rams were in prime position to score some points on their second offensive drive after forcing a Hornet punt from its own end zone and setting up shop at Roswell’s 21-yard line.
But facing a fourth-and-2 from the Hornet 13, a rush attempt from JoJo Stone was sniffed out, giving the ball back to the Hornets with them continuing to lead 7-0.
From that point on, however, the Rams began to turn the tide.
Starting in Hornet territory for the second consecutive drive thanks to a quick three-and-out forced by the Ram defense and a bad punt, the Rams tied the game at 7-7 when quarterback Rayne Fry hit Mason Humphrey on a crossing route for a 13-yard score.
The first big momentum shift in the game came shortly thereafter when a promising drive from Roper and the Hornets ended with a fumble near mid field that was recovered by the Rams.
Roswell had marched more than 40 yards and had converted a pair of third downs before the fumble and the Rams made them pay for the mistake.
With not much working in the passing game for the Rams up until that point, the Rams turned to their running game and it did not disappoint.
Fry earned arguably his best play of the night on the ensuing drive, converting a third-and-11 with his legs after avoiding a sack and the tandem of running backs Taylor and Dylan Elder took care of the rest.
The duo drove the Rams to a first-and-goal from the 7 and after being stopped for short gains on first and second down, Grayson called upon Taylor to finish the drive from the wildcat formation.
Taylor’s first attempt got the Rams to a 1-yard line, setting up a fourth-and-goal situation and the Rams didn’t hesitate to call his number again as they watched the 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back superman his way into the end zone to put the Rams out in front 14-7 with 4:48 left in the first half.
Out in front for the first time on the night, the Rams never relinquished.
Leading 14-7 at the half, the Rams scored again on the opening possession of the third quarter to grab a 21-7 lead.
A screen from Fry to Taylor converted a third-and-9 and Taylor later finished off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run on third-and-6.
“I’ve said this probably 10 times this year, Joe Taylor is the most underrated 2023 running back in the state,” Carter said. “He runs hard, he catches the ball out of the backfield, he blocks. He’s a competitor. At this point in the playoffs, it’s all about trying to find ways to attack other folks. Whether it’s throwing, whether it’s running, it doesn’t matter. The plan may change every week. We just have to find a way to create points and that’s what our offense was able to do tonight.”
The Hornets did manage to answer back with a touchdown two minutes later when Roper hit Spence in the end zone for a 44-yard score.
But with Grayson having found its rushing attack earlier in the night and the Hornets having no answer for it, the Rams continued to run the ball and did enough on their next drive to tack on a short 23-yard field goal from Jimmy Gonzalez to extend the lead to 10, 24-14 with 2:51 remaining in the third.
A missed 30-yard field goal by the Hornets with 3:37 left in the fourth quarter all but ended their chances of a comeback.
