MILTON — Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill returned to the football field Saturday with a season-opening victory, albeit a shortened one.
The Eagles defeated Life Christian (Va.) 20-0 in the Freedom Bowl at Milton in a game that was stopped after 2 1/2 quarters by weather. With slightly more than 7 minutes left in the third quarter, the game entered a 30-minute lightning delay and after that period, the game was called off because of more foul weather in the area.
Collins Hill held the Life Christian offense in check, and truly made an impact on special teams with two punt blocks by Braylon Carstarphen and another punt that didn’t get off from a heavy rush, providing the big plays in the Eagles’ 15th straight regular season win.
Mikey Sheehan took advantage of the special teams plays to throw for a pair of touchdowns in his first start. Sheehan completed 14 of 20 passes for 144 yards, and rushed seven times for 59 more yards.
Life Christian’s most successful possession was its first, though it ended with a missed first goal. Collins Hill responded with a scoring drive that ended with Isaac Bonacci’s 27-yard field goal with 5:23 left in the first quarter.
The first big special teams play for the Eagles followed as Life Christian couldn’t get a punt off and the punter’s attempt at a pass was ruled incomplete. On the next snap, Sheehan found Chase Nash for a 28-yard scoring strike.
Carstarphen blocked Life Christian’s next two punts, the first that didn’t result in a score because of a Collins Hill turnover. He blocked the second one out of the end zone for a 12-0 lead early in the second quarter.
From there, Life Christian gave up on punting and went for it on fourth-and-20 and fourth-and-11 near midfield on its next two possessions.
Collins Hill stretched the lead to 20-0 with 3:45 left in the first half on a 28-yard TD pass from Sheehan to Jayden Davis. Sheehan added a two-point conversion pass to Dion Crawford.
The Eagles ran the first nine plays of the second half before play was halted by lightning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.