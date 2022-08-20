CHDSC_0455.JPG
Collins Hill football players celebrate after a touchdown against Life Christian in Saturday's Freedom Bowl at Milton.

 Will Hammock

MILTON — Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill returned to the football field Saturday with a season-opening victory, albeit a shortened one.

The Eagles defeated Life Christian (Va.) 20-0 in the Freedom Bowl at Milton in a game that was stopped after 2 1/2 quarters by weather. With slightly more than 7 minutes left in the third quarter, the game entered a 30-minute lightning delay and after that period, the game was called off because of more foul weather in the area.

