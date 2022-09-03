ATLANTA - Oregon came into Saturday's Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game looking to thwart Georgia's repeat national-title bid before it even started. In the end, it was the Bulldogs who nixed those upset aspirations scoring on their first seven drives, keeping the Ducks out of the water in a 49-3 win in front of 76,490 fans.

The win was the Bulldogs' ninth straight to begin a season and 12th-straight win over a non-conference opponent.

