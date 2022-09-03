ATLANTA - Oregon came into Saturday's Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game looking to thwart Georgia's repeat national-title bid before it even started. In the end, it was the Bulldogs who nixed those upset aspirations scoring on their first seven drives, keeping the Ducks out of the water in a 49-3 win in front of 76,490 fans.
The win was the Bulldogs' ninth straight to begin a season and 12th-straight win over a non-conference opponent.
"I'm really proud of the way our kids played," said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. "We wanted to play connected, aggressive; we're going to be the hunter. The kids bought into that theme. Offensively, we did execute at a high level. When you have an experienced quarterback and experienced players, you can do that."
For fans who had gotten used to the Bulldogs running the ball more times than not every year, they were treated well as Georgia went to the air attack early and often, passing 63.6% of the time in the first half, which is the highest of the Kirby Smart-era at Georgia.
"You take what the defense gives you," Smart said. "Scoring points is the name of the game. I wanted to play aggressive, and I thought we played and called an aggressive game."
Georgia (1-0) got the scoring started on its first drive as Stetson Bennett (25 of 31 for 368 yards) completed 7 of 9 passes for 66 yards on the drive, culminating in Ladd McConkey nine-yard run on a sweep for the game's opening score with 7:09 to go in the first quarter.
Not to be outdone, the Georgia defense made its presence felt as Malaki Starks went to the highest point and intercepted a Bo Nix pass on the 8, giving the ball back to the Bulldogs.
Bennett continued his brilliant work on the drive, finding Darnell Washington in the flat. Washington proceeded to break a tackle and leap over a defender for a 25-yard gain to the 36. Later, Bennett found Brock Bowers for 29 yards, and McConkey for 25 yards, setting up the Bulldogs on the 1 as the first quarter expired. After switching sides of the field, Bennett kept the ball on a rush into the end zone to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead seconds into the second quarter.
Oregon (0-1) looked to gain some momentum on its next drive as Nix, the former Auburn quarterback who was 21 of 37 for 173 yards) completed a 16-yard pass to Mar'Keise Irving. A horse-collar tackle by Christopher Smith moved the ball down to the 29. But Smith more than made up for that mistake on the next play as he intercepted Nix and returned it 22 yards to give the ball back to the Bulldogs.
"I had that next play mentality," Smith said. "You can't dwell on that (mistake). We want to do the hunting. We don't want to be hunted. We're always trying to make a statement every time we step out on the field."
It only took Georgia six plays to convert this time, using a 27-yard pass to Mitchell and a roughing-the-passer penalty to move the ball into the red zone. Four plays later, Kenny McIntosh burst into the end zone from the 1 and the Bulldogs had a 21-0 lead.
The Ducks added their only points of the game on their next drive, getting the ball as far as the Georgia 12. A Camden Lewis 35-yard field goal gave the Ducks 3, making it 21-3 with 3:57 to go before halftime.
Georgia added one more score before the half thanks in part to a 38-yard pass from Bennett to McIntosh. On the next play, Bennett scrambled and found McConkey wide open in the end zone for the four-yard score to put the Bulldogs up 28-3 heading into halftime.
"It wasn't smart," said Bennett of his scramble and throw. "I need to not do that, but it worked out this time. I knew (McConkey) was over there somewhere."
The second half was much of the same for the Bulldogs as its offense continued to roll. A 12-yard touchdown run by Milton, an 18-yard touchdown pass from Bennett to Mitchell and an 18-yard pass from backup quarterback Carson Beck to Milton put the Bulldogs up 49-3 early in the fourth quarter, making it seven-straight drives the Bulldogs scored a touchdown.
But like all good things, the scoring streak came to an end on the Bulldogs' eighth drive with 10:09 left in the game.
McIntosh led the Bulldogs' skill players with nine receptions for 117 yards, and another 18 yards on the ground. McConkey finished with five catches for 73 yards and Mitchell had four catches for 65 yards.
The Bulldogs set four Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game records including largest margin of victory (46), most points scored (49), most passing first downs (20) and most net yards passing (439).
Georgia 49, Oregon 3
Oregon 0 3 0 0 - 3
Georgia 7 21 14 7 - 49
FIRST QUARTER
Georgia: Ladd McConkey 9 run (Jack Podlesny kick) 7:09
SECOND QUARTER
Georgia: Stetson Bennett 1 run (Podlesny kick) 14:55
Georgia: Kenny McIntosh 1 run (Podlesny kick) 8:55
Oregon: Camden Lewis 35 field goal 3:57
Georgia: McConkey 4 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick) :21
THIRD QUARTER
Georgia: Kendall Milton 12 run (Podlesny kick) 12:17
Georgia: Adonai Mitchell 18 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick) 5:20
FOURTH QUARTER
Georgia: Milton 18 pass from Carson Beck (Podlesny kick) 14:50
