DULUTH — A native Californian who now calls Mooresville, N.C., home, Scott McCarron is fond of Georgia, and one golf course in particular.
Of his three PGA Tour victories, two were at TPC Sugarloaf — the 1997 and 2001 BellSouth Classic tournaments. The 55-year-old won a third time on the Duluth course at the 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Gwinnett’s annual PGA Tour Champions stop.
Since the 2020 Mitsubishi tourney was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, McCarron is the defending champion at this week’s event, which tees off Friday at Sugarloaf.
“Well, it's certainly a golf course I like,” McCarron said of Sugarloaf. “The first time I played here was I think 1997 with Greg Norman. He designed the golf course, so I called him and told him I wanted to play a practice round with him. … He kind of showed me what he was trying to do with some of the golf holes, where you could take off some yardage by cutting some of the corners. So I learned a lot and I ended up going out and winning that week for my second win on the PGA Tour. Then I won again here in 2001 and then won again here last year, or two years ago, and playing a new nine, which we hadn't seen before.
“So it's obviously a very special place to me. And I probably in 1997 should have bought a house here and moved here. We do love it.”
Fourteen years after his first victory at Sugarloaf, McCarron sees a similar golf course in many ways. Many of the differences are visual, and the growth of the area surrounding the course is noticeable.
“All the houses that are there that weren't there before,” McCarron said of what is different between now and 1997. “You know, I would say I just think this community's grown up quite a bit, not only here in this community, but around the golf course. Everything's grown up quite a bit. I know when we first came here, we stayed closer to town, downtown Atlanta, and drove out here because there wasn't a lot out here at the time. So it's really grown up and I think that's the biggest thing.”
McCarron enters this year’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic dealing with a ligament tear in his ankle, an injury that popped up over time (he said high arches are to blame). The lingering issue has kept him from playing his best since a tie for ninth at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in January. He tied for 60th, was 79th and tied for 60th in three tournaments between February and May, then played better with a tie for 35th last week at the Regions Tradition.
Though he still plays with an ankle brace, he said the injury is improving after a seven-month process of dealing with it.
“Oh, it's affected everything,” McCarron said of the ankle. “I can't get to my left side, so I've been hitting and backing off the left side over the right side and you can't play golf, competitive golf, out here with these guys with that injury. But I still got a little ankle brace on. But I have to admit, last week was the first week that I was able to swing and I wasn't thinking about the pain coming, so that was big.
“That was a big step because a lot of times when you have injuries, you start getting better and feeling better, but your brain's still kind of waiting for that pain and every swing I was having a lot of pain there for a long time. So it's a matter of finally overcoming that.”
