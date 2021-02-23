NORCROSS — Defending Class AAA champion Greater Atlanta Christian held on for a 40-36 win over Oconee County in the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday.
The Spartans made 20 of 24 free throws in the victory. Kaleigh Addie led the scoring with 15, Jaci Bolden had 12 points and Laurren Randolph scored 11.
GAC will host Gilmer in the second round.
