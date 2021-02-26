NORCROSS — Defending Class AAA champion Greater Atlanta Christian defeated visiting Gilmer 64-39 Friday in the second round of the state girls basketball playoffs.
The Spartans (13-7) were led by Kaleigh Addie (21 points), Laurren Randolph (13 points), Jaci Bolden (13 points) and Molly Pritchard (nine points, 15 rebounds).
GAC hosts the Tattnall County and Johnson-Savannah winner in the quarterfinals.
Gilmer finishes the season 18-7.
