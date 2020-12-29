SNELLVILLE — The Brookwood girls basketball team advanced to the finals of its Deep South Classic with a 64-59 win over Mount Paran on Tuesday.
Diana Collins had 24 points and four assists to lead the Broncos (5-1), while Kate Phelan scored 13. Madison Boadu (nine points, seven rebounds), Amya Durham (nine points) and Nekaya Williams (10 rebounds) also played well in the win.
Brookwood faces two-time defending champion Collins Hill at 1 p.m. Wednesday for the tournament title.
Collins Hill 71, Archer 56
LILBURN — No. 1 Collins Hill defeated Archer 71-56 Tuesday in the semifinals of the Deep South Classic.
The Eagles play host Brookwood at 1 p.m. Wednesday in search of their third straight Deep South championship.
Parkview 63, Roswell 59
LILBURN — Sussy Ngulefac’s 24 points heliped Parkview past Roswell in the Deep South Classic on Tuesday.
The Panthers also got 17 points from Joze Baker and 10 points from Nadya McCown.
