LILBURN — Archer’s girls basketball team defeated host Parkview 64-55 Monday in the opening round of the Deep South Classic.
The Tigers built a 48-30 lead after three quarters before Parkview closed the deficit in the fourth. Archer advances to face No. 1-ranked Collins Hill at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the tournament semifinals at Parkview.
Cazia Nelson led Archer with 21 points and four steals, and Taniya McGowan had 15 points and eight rebounds. The victors also got good play from Ashanti Bryant (eight points), Kennedy Coleman (seven points, three assists) and Maya Jackson (five points, eight rebounds, four steals).
Parkview was led by Joze Baker (15 points), Sussy Ngulefac (13 points) and Nadya McCown (12 points).
Brookwood 71, Monroe Area 31
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood cruised to a 71-31 win over Monroe Area in the first round of its Deep South Classic on Monday.
Diana Collins led the Broncos (4-1) with 24 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Madison Boadu had 16 points and eight rebounds. Ciera Hall (14 points) also scored in double figures, while Nekaya Williams chipped in with nine points, six assists and five rebounds.
Brookwood hosts Mount Paran in Tuesday’s semifinals at 6 p.m.
Collins Hill 64, Roswell 58
LILBURN — Collins Hill opened its pursuit of a third straight Deep South Classic title with a 64-58 win over Roswell on Monday at Parkview.
The Eagles face Archer in Tuesday’s semifinals at 7:30 p.m. at Parkview.
