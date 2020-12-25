An adjustment to help with the COVID-19 pandemic may be the future of the long-running Deep South Classic.
The 29th annual high school basketball tournament will be played Monday to Wednesday at two locations with event founder Brookwood adding nearby rival Parkview as a host site. The move, along with a seating allowance of only 150 fans per session, spreads out the eight games per day over two locations, rather than having all of the games at the Broncos’ two gyms.
Organizers also hope it’s a preview of future Deep South tournaments.
“We’re hoping it can turn into a partnership like we had with South Gwinnett in the early 2000s and expand the field back to 16 teams (each in the boys and girls brackets),” Brookwood boys head coach Daniel Bowles said. “I love that we've been able to keep our tournament format in such a crazy year with a chance to compete for a championship. It is a big deal, especially with the history of the tourney. There are not many tournaments anymore with boys and girls together. But to me, that’s always been one of the special things about the Deep South. It’s a community event, which is why adding Parkview will be awesome moving forward.”
Gwinnett schools make up a good portion of the field with Archer, Brookwood and Collins Hill each bringing both their boys and girls teams. The defending boys champion, Mill Creek, is back along with two-time defending girls champion Collins Hill. The last team to win three straight Deep South Classic titles was South Gwinnett, whose boys team won from 2002-04 behind longtime NBA guard Lou Williams.
The Parkview girls also are in the bracket. They join a deep girls field with top-ranked Collins Hill, as well as third-ranked Mount Paran and fourth-ranked Cherokee, who face off in the first round Monday. Sixth-ranked Parkview takes on the No. 10 Archer girls in Monday’s opening round.
Brookwood plays a doubleheader Monday against Monroe Area with an interesting boys nightcap at 7:30 which features longtime Brookwood assistant Kevin Strickland returning as Monroe Area head coach. Strickland was an assistant to each of the past two Bronco boys head coaches, Bowles and Craig Witmer.
The boys field includes past champions Archer (2017), Brookwood (2015, 2012, 2008, 2000, 1998, 1995), Centennial (2005) and Mill Creek (2019). It also includes a talented Cherokee team headlined by Xavier recruit Elijah Tucker, 6-foot-7 forward.
