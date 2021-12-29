SNELLVILLE — The expected battle between highly-rated stars Diana Collins and Kara Dunn in the semifinals of the girls bracket between Brookwood and Mount Paran in the 30th annual Deep South Classic did not disappoint.
However, Collins had just a little more help, as the No. 3 state-ranked (Class AAAAAAA) Broncos outlasted the third-ranked (Class A Private) Eagles 57-53 Wednesday at Brookwood's Maroon Gymnasium.
The consensus four-star junior guard tallied 23 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists to nearly match the feats of Georgia Tech-bound four-star senior Kara Dunn, who posted game highs of 25 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots for Mount Paran.
But the additional production of Nekaya Williams (14 points, 3 steals), Nadisha Ford (7 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals) and Kate Phelan (7 points, 9 rebounds) was just as key as the Broncos (10-3) moved on to Thursday's 6 p.m. championship game against top-ranked (A Private) Holy Innocents'.
“I'm so proud of them for playing four quarters (Wednesday) night,” Brookwood coach Courtney Mincy said. “We've been talking about that. We worked together defensively. We're getting better defensively just keeping our energy up and giving a team effort and just making sure we stay consistent.”
The Broncos were very consistent throughout the first half, especially after a 3-pointer from Collins — of five shots she hit from behind the arc on the night — at the buzzer to end the first quarter led to a 12-0 run that gave them their largest lead of the night at 30-16 with 5:04 left in the first half before taking a 36-25 lead into halftime.
The 14-point margin was one Brookwood would match four more times to start the second half, the last time at 46-32 following a Collins free throw with 2:05 left in the third quarter.
But after being held relatively in check in the first half, Dunn, ranked the No. 2 senior in Georgia by Sandy's Spiel, began to heat up late in the quarter, scoring twice in the final 1:24 of the period to pull Mount Paran (7-2) to within 46-36.
She then scored twice more and added a pair of assists, including a helper on Jessica Field's bucket with 3:06 remaining to cap what became a 16-7 run that pulled the Eagles as close as 53-50. Fields finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, though only two points and two rebounds came after halftime.
But from there, Brookwood's two seniors starters came up big when they were needed the most.
Ford got out in transition and found Williams for a layup to stop the Mount Paran run and give the Broncos a little breathing room with 2:04 to play.
Then, after Shamaria Jennings hit 1 of 2 free throws to pull the Eagles as close as 55-51 with 51.5 seconds left, Ford drew a foul and hit both ends of the 1-and-1 — two of the five free throws she hit in six attempts in the fourth quarter.
Dunn hit another bucket with 22 seconds left, but Collins came up with the last of her steals in the final seconds to put the game away for the Broncos and set up Thursday's showdown with Holy Innocents'.
“We've had a tough schedule,” said Mincy, whose team lost an early meeting with Holy Innocents' 72-59 on Dec. 9. “So this is nothing new for us. It should be a good game.”
Holy Innocents' girls 66, Grayson 57
The Rams (10-2), ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAAA, were tied with the top-ranked (A Private) Golden Bears (12-1) at 17-all early in the second quarter, and trailed just 24-22 after a Sariyah Henry 3-pointer with 3:34 left in the first half.
But Zaynah Preston and Olivia Hutcherson led an 11-2 run over the final 3:11 before intermission, and Holy Innocents' built that run to as much as 24-6 by the time Hutcherson drained a 3-pointer with 2:25 left in the third quarter to push the lead to 48-27.
Grayson fought back in the fourth quarter behind Tylia Kemp and Tatum Brown for a 27-14 advantage in the final frame.
But it was too little, too late to prevent the Golden Bears from moving on to Thursday's championship game opposite Brookwood.
“We looked like a team that, honestly, I didn't recognize,” said Grayson coach Tim Slater, whose Rams dropped a 73-70 decision to Holy Innocents' in the season opener on Nov. 13. “It's one of those things where I'm glad we got it on film. It's something we can learn from and regroup.
“When you've got an opportunity on a stage like this to play a quality team, it wasn't until the last six minutes that we decided to play. … But tip your hat to (Holy Innocents'). (Bears coach) Nichole (Dixon) does a great job, and they play hard.”
The Rams, who got 23 points and nine rebounds from Kemp and 16 points from Brown, will get another chance to play a quality opponent when they take on Mount Paran in the third-place game Thursday at 3 p.m.
Montgomery Bell Academy boys 73, Collins Hill 67 (OT)
The Eagles (6-7) held an eight-point lead early in the fourth quarter of their semifinal game against Montgomery Bell Academy out of Tennessee, but couldn't hold on.
Marcel Reed hit three free throws with 21.5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and Arthur Bennett hit a 3-pointer with 2:43 left in the extra frame to give the Warriors the lead for good and send them into Thursday's 7:30 p.m. championship game against Cherokee.
A.J. Muller finished with 25 points to lead Collins Hill, which will play Brookwood in the third-place game at 4:30 Thursday, while Kaden McArthur (15 points) and Kai McArthur (13 points) also reached double-figure scoring.
Reed led all scorers with 27 points, with Grayson Morgan also reaching double figures with 10 and Bennett chipping in nine points.
Cherokee boys 55, Brookwood 51
Trailing by as much as 14 points in the second half, the Broncos (6-7) tried to rally behind Jayden Williams, who scored a game-high 18 points to pull as close as three points with 30 seconds left on a layup by Khush Chauhan, who finished with 13 points.
But Braylin Giddens hit 1 of 2 free throws with 15 seconds left to put the game away and send the Warriors (11-4) into Thursday's championship game against Montgomery Bell Academy.
Cameron Pope led Cherokee with 14 points, Tayden Owens added 11 and Caleb Richardson chipped in with nine.
Brookwood will take on Grayson in the third-place game.
