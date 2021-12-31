SNELLVILLE – Brookwood never led in the girls championship game of the 30th annual Deep South Classic tournament against Holy Innocents'.
Never, that is, until it mattered most.
Nedisha Ford's layup off an assist from Nekaya Williams with 4.5 seconds remaining wound up being the first lead of the game for the No. 3 state-ranked (Class AAAAAAA) Broncos (11-3), and the only lead they would need in a 52-51 victory Thursday at Brookwood's Maroon Gymnasium.
Tournament Most Valuable Player Diana Collins led the way with 20 points, to go with four rebounds and three steals, with 11 of those points coming in the fourth quarter, including seven in the final 58 seconds.
But it took contributions from all nine players who took the court — including 12 bench points, led by six from senior Shannon Niles — for the Broncos to overcome a nine-point deficit after three quarters and a five-point hurdle with less than 30 seconds left against the state's top-ranked team from Class A Private.
“To be the best, you've got to beat the best,” Brookwood coach Courtney Mincy said. “Holy Innocents' is one of the best teams out there, and they're very well coached. (Golden Bears coach) Nichole (Dixon) does a great job.
“(Collins) is a gamer. She's never going to give up, … and she does that time and time again. And our other players, as well. They stepped up when we were down. They stepped up and played good team ball.”
Mincy's assessment was evident early in both halves, as she brought five reserves in to spell the starters first after falling behind 8-0 in the game's first 2:45, and then again after falling bahind 36-28 after a layup by Holy Innocents' (12-2) post Ciara Alexander with 4:41 left in the third quarter.
The backups helped the Broncos gather themselves both times, even after the Golden Bears matched their largest lead at 44-35 on another Alexander layup off a nifty dish from Reese Neumann 32 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“It's a process,” Mincy said of her team's resolve. “You're going to have runs. … You have to stay in the middle and stay focused and keep pushing. We were still in the game. They never had us 20 points (down) or anything like that.”
Collins re-entered the and finally began to find a rhythm after being held to just nine points through the first three quarters.
She and the rest of the Broncos found that rhythm by attacking the lane instead of relying on the perimeter, as Collins scored twice on drives to the basket, while Niles added another and Ford scored on a stickback for an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to just 44-43 with 4:29 remaining.
“I thought (Brookwood) did a really good job of getting paint touches,” said Dixon, a former assistant basketball coach and head softball coach at Wesleyan. “They scored 20 of (31 second-half) points in that paint. So that tells you (that) defensively, we just have to learn to play (better) team defense. We attempted (to take) one charge the entire game. That's something that's a staple in our program. So we've got to get back in the gym and get them to buy in. We've got good kids. They want to grow. They want to learn.”
Dixon's lesson seemed to be taken to heart after that run, as Holy Innocents' answered with a 7-0 run over the next 3:23 to build the lead back to 51-43 after a Olivia Hutcherson layup in transition with 1:06 to play.
That's when Collins awoke from another rough patch in the game, starting by draining a 3-pointer from the right wing with 58 seconds left to pull Brookwood to within 51-46.
The four-star senior wasn't done, coming up with rebound and hitting 1 of 2 from the line with 23.6 seconds left before stealing the inbound pass, scoring again and completing the three-point play after being fouled to inch the Broncos to within 51-50 with 21.2 seconds remaining.
“I was just looking to do anything I could do to contribute,” Collins said. “Even though I was off (most of) the game, I still have to play and do what I can for the team.”
It turns out what she could best do for her team after Ford came down with a rebound of a missed front end of a 1-and-1 by Alexander with 19.8 seconds left was to let her teammates get involved for the last shot.
Following a timeout at 16.1 seconds, Collins took the ball up and handed off to Williams on just above the top of the key.
Williams then began another drive of the lane, and began to lose her footing when cut off by Hutcherson.
But before she fell, she managed to dish off to Ford, who lofted a shot over the outstretched Hutcherson that fell through with 4.5 seconds left to put Brookwood up 52-51.
The Broncos then hustled back to force Holy Innocents' to exhaust the rest of the clock before getting a final shot off to seal the win.
Williams, who finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Ford (4 points, 9 rebounds) joined Collins on the All-Tournament team, along with Hutcherson (10 points, 8 rebounds) and Zaynah Preston, who led Holy Innocents' with 12 points and four assists.
Alexander also added nine points and eight boards for the Golden Bears.
Mt. Paran girls 46, Grayson 44
The Rams (10-3) trailed by double digits in the third quarter of the third-place game and by nine heading into the fourth before rallying behind four 3-pointers — two by Tatum Brown — in the final frame to take a 44-40 lead in the final minute.
But two buckets by Georgia Tech commit Kara Dunn, who finished with a game-high 22 points and was named to the All-Tournament team, tied the game, and a pair of Jacalyn Myrthil free throws with 17.7 seconds left put the Eagles (8-2) back in front.
Grayson had two chances to tie in the final seconds, but Erin Rodgers' jumper in the lane caught the front iron and Catherine Alben's put back attempt at the buzzer after a steal following Dunn's rebound also was off the mark.
“Better effort (than Wednesday's semifinal loss),” said Grayson coach Tim Slater. “But winning is a learned skill. It's something you must learn to do, and we're still learning how to do that.”
Alben scored 19 points to lead the Rams, while Brown added seven points.
Brookwood boys 82, Collins Hill 80 (OT)
Collins Hill freshman Jamari Mosley hit a 3-pointer with 10.8 seconds left in regulation to pull the Eagles (6-8) even and force overtime against host Brookwood.
But Christian Reid scored six of his 18 points in the overtime, and Jayden Williams hit the last of his game-high 30 points with 12 seconds left in the extra frame to lift the Broncos (7-7) to the win to claim third place in the boys bracket.
Khush Chauhan added 17 points to join Williams, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, and Reid in double figures for Brookwood.
Meanwhile, Mosley and A.J. Muller led Collins Hill with 17 points each, while Kaden McArthur added 15 before fouling out and Amare Banks chipped in 13.
