LILBURN — Collins Hill's boys basketball team posted a 67-55 victory Monday in a Deep South Classic game against Dacula.
Jabre Mills led the Eagles with 18 points, Chris Lanns scored 14 and Vino Glover and Ethan Day added 10 points each. Collins Hill (5-2) plays Archer in the semifinals Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Parkview.
Dacula was led by 20 points and 11 rebounds from Gabe Omoregie.
Archer moves on
LILBURN — Archer’s first-round game in the Deep South Classic on Monday was canceled by Centennial, allowing the Tigers to advance to the tournament semifinals.
They face Collins Hill at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the semis at Parkview.
Monroe Area 59, Brookwood 57
SNELLVILLE — Former Brookwood assistant Kevin Strickland returned as Monroe Area head coach and defeated the host Broncos 59-57 in Monday’s Deep South Classic first round.
Brookwood was led by Donovan Gray (18 points) and Aidan Real (14 points).
Cherokee 77, Mill Creek 54
SNELLVILLE — A tough third quarter cost Mill Creek in a 77-54 to Cherokee in Monday’s Deep South Classic first round at Brookwood.
Jonathan Taylor scored 13 to lead the Hawks, and Josh Battle scored 11.
