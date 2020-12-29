LILBURN — Archer’s boys basketball team defeated Collins Hill 67-55 Tuesday in the semifinals of the Deep South Classic.
The Tigers will face Cherokee at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brookwood for the tournament title.
Christian Drummer led Archer with 23 points and six rebounds, and Major Freeman had 14 points and three rebounds. Mekhi Carter (nine points, five assists, four steals), Damoni Harrison (nine points, five rebounds, three assists) and Kyle Collins (six points, three rebounds, three assists) also played well.
Mill Creek 60, Brookwood 57
SNELLVILLE — Mill Creek defeated host Brookwood 60-57 Tuesday in a consolation bracket game at the Deep South Classic.
Josh Battle led the Hawks with 23 points, and Makhail Wood also played well in the win.
