Talent can carry an athlete a long way in his or her chosen sport, and to be sure, talent is a big reason that Dean Kingsley has been one of the top high school boys tennis players in Gwinnett County for the past three years.
However, as Buford head coach Sean Gilbert sees it, his senior’s rise to the top as the Wolves’ No. 1 singles player lies beyond mere talent alone.
“Dean has always been just a super consistent and skilled player,” Gilbert said. “He’s a guy that really steps up in big matches, and he’s just been really, really good for us.
“There’s not a shot that he can’t make and there’s not a shot that he can’t return. That’s the amazing thing about him. He gets to almost everything and hits almost every angle. He can play whatever technique to play to beat his opponent.”
Kingsley’s steady consistency is easily reflected in his 33-8 career record, including a 12-6 mark en route to his selection to the first team on the Daily Post’s All-County team and helping Buford to the Region 8-AAAAAA championship and the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
It’s also evident to a lot of other players he encounters — friend and foe alike.
Perhaps a prime example of both can be found in a single match he played early in the 2021 season when he met Mill Creek’s Andre Izadi, a longtime friend and competitor, during which Kingsley’s consistency helped him survive an epic match for a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10) victory.
“That’s what Dean does,” Gilbert said “He just keeps coming at you and he just does not ever come down. Even with guys like (Izadi), he just never backs down. The kid kept coming at him and Dean just held him off and did a great job.”
That match, and others like it, have had a major impact on Kingsley not only in his physical approach to tennis, but also his mental approach.
It also had an impact on Izadi, who openly stated that he used the loss in that match as fuel to step up his effort the rest of season and proved as a springboard towards becoming last year’s Daily Post Boys Player of the Year with a 17-3 record.
Kingsley isn’t surprised at Izadi’s reaction, considering how long the two have known each other, and how much they are cut from the same cloth as players in a few important ways.
In addition to sharing the same consistency and a very competitive attitude, both have also needed those attributes to overcome their small physical statures.
“Him and a couple of other players that I’ve played a ton, it’s kind of a little rivalry because we don’t really know how the match is going to go out,” Kingsley said of Izadi. “It just makes us better, in general. You know, us playing each other. I’m one of the smaller guys out there, so I’ve always relied on my speed. I try to figure out my opponent’s weakness and try to stay consistent doing that every match.
“I’m about 5-(foot-)6 or 5-7. When I was younger, it was kind of the same thing. I was always smaller. I kind of got used to that, … just kind of reacting to the harder shots and such. When I was younger, I would lose a lot, and there were times when I didn’t want to play. But eventually, I just kept pushing and I figured out my style and how to beat a lot of decent players.”
But Kingsley’s consistency, attitude and determination have also had a positive impact on players even closer to home than Izadi.
At about 6-5 and possessing many different power shots, junior James Troutt, Buford’s No. 2 singles player, couldn’t be a more different player from Kingsley.
Troutt does, however, share his teammate’s competitiveness, which might lead one to believe that there is something of a rivalry between the two, especially considering that Troutt has never lost a match at No. 2 or 3 singles in his entire high school career, including an 18-0 mark at No. 2 last season.
Yet Kingsley said that neither player has ever let their respective spots in the Wolves’ lineup affect the big picture of the Buford team.
“He knows how good he can be, so I’m sure he wants that (No. 1 singles) spot,” Kingsley said of Troutt. “He’s a great player. I think we both know the bigger picture is (the team), as well. Whatever spot we have, like Coach Gilbert says, we’re just going to make it work and do the best we can. We’re both going to want that (No.) 1 spot. We’re both trying to get better to maintain that spot.”
Indeed, the relationship between the two players is an attitude he finds welcome, especially among higher-level players who don’t always come out for their high school teams.
“They just push each other, and (Kingsley has) just made James so much better,” Gilbert said. “They have a really, really healthy respect and competition among themselves, and that’s made us all better.
“It’s just so hard, to be blunt, with all these higher-level players to manage their schedules and have training and (private) coaches pulling at them in different directions. With Dean and James … and all of our (high-level) guys (over the years), it’s not one iota of a problem being with us and with them wanting to be with us and making us better. And I think it makes them better. I feel like there is a place in high school tennis for high-level tennis players. It can be a mutually beneficial relationship.”
After this spring, Kingsley’s place in the game will be on the college level after he signed to play at and attend North Greenville University in South Carolina.
It’s something he’s very much looking forward to, but not until after he and the Wolves make one last run at a Class AAAAAA state championship.
“I’m super excited,” Kingsley said. “I love high school and love the team dynamic of team tennis. That’s made me love tennis a lot more. So I’m super happy to be able to do that for another four years. Hopefully I can keep improving in those four years.”
