GettyImages-1467698039.jpg

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet, and Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, lead the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 Sean Gardner/Getty Images for NASCAR

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Busch was leading Sunday’s Daytona 500 with two laps remaining, looking poised to at long last celebrate with the sport’s most celebrated trophy. 

This was Busch’s points-paying debut driving the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet after a 15-year run and double-championship effort with the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team. And after 17 previous Daytona 500s without a trophy to hoist, Busch was hopeful. And fast.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.