ATHENS — Ever since Georgia and Notre Dame announced their home-and-home football series was announced back in 2014, Bulldogs fans had Saturday night’s first trip to Sanford Stadium by the Fighting Irish circled on their calendars.
And the build up was immense.
From ESPN bringing it’s “College Game Day” program to Georgia’s campus to an unofficial boycott of Irish Spring soap, there was plenty of pregame hoopla.
And make no mistake, the Dawg Nation — specifically, the record crowd of 93,246 at Sanford Stadium — not only showed up in force, but made its presence felt in any and every way in Georgia’s 23-17 victory.
“What an incredible atmosphere,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “I’ve said it over and over again that our fans are by far the best in the country,
“This is why you come to UGA. When you get a chance to play in front of an atmosphere like that, and an environment like that, it’s pretty incredible.”
Indeed, the atmosphere was charged long before kickoff, and continued throughout the evening.
One could go as far as to say it was literally electric, given the now-traditional display of cell phone flashlights during night games and Sanford Stadium’s upgraded lighting system, which allows the lights to flicker on off and display in red at will, against the dusk sky, which increased the crowd’s intensity further.
All of that hype could have been a distraction for the Bulldogs, though Smart wasn’t about to let that happen.
“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Smart quipped when asked about the pre-game light display. “I was worried the power went off.”
While Smart may have claimed not to notice about the light show, it was impossible to ignore the impact the crowd had on both teams during Saturday’s game.
For the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (4-0), the loud and constant level of support gave them an extra boost that Smart and many of the players credited with giving the team a boost.
“The crowd was awesome,” said linebacker Tae Crowder, who posted a game-best nine combined tackles and assists, including a tackle for loss. “It was just a great atmosphere. We loved it, and we fed off it.”
Safety J.R. Reed, who finished with seven tackles, an interception and three pass break-ups, agreed that Georgia fans gave the kind of support he’s come to expect from them.
“Like I’ve said (before), I love the juice they provide, Reed said. “Every time we’ve got a 12 o’clock game, a 9 a.m., a 3 o’clock game, I need Dawg Nation to be out there and bring that juice.”
As much as Georgia fans pumped up their team, they had perhaps an even bigger effect on Notre Dame.
The 10th-ranked Irish’s (2-1) offense seemed particularly affected, by the decibel level and intensity of the crowd, which could be measured in tangible ways in the form of six different false start penalties, three different occasions that they were forced into burning timeouts due to an inability to hear the snap count and at least one mishandled shotgun snap and interceptions from Georgia’s Reed and Divaad Wilson.
Even Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, who had a good night by completing 29 of 47 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown, admitted the raucous crowd had the Irish rattled at times.
An there was no denying its impact on the overall atmosphere.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Book said. “The is why you come to Notre Dame — to play in big games like these. Again, it does back to really focusing on small details, whatever the cadence may be. We just need to focus on ourselves and the small details.
“It comes down to the attention to detail, and maybe the atmosphere a role (in the miscues) a little bit, but I thought our guys did a really good job this week preparing for the atmosphere with crowd noise. Also, coming to an atmosphere like this, you just want to have fun, as well. And our guys were having fun out there.”
In the end, it was Georgia and its fans who were having the most fun.
And while the Bulldogs did what they needed to do on their end — including holding Notre Dame to just 321 total yards, including just 46 on the ground, and getting just enough offense, led by 20-of-26 passing for 187 yards and a touchdown by Jake Fromm, plus 98 yards and a TD on 18 carries by D’Andre Swift and three field goals from Rodrigo Blankenship — Smart said the impact of Georgia fans was very real.
“It was unbelievably important,” Smart said “You think about the botched snap on one drive. I mean, they impacted the game (Saturday) night more than I’ve ever seen a game impacted … with the false starts and burning timeouts.
“I mean, it’s a different game if they’re (able to) call timeouts at the end of the game and (get) the right play (called) and the right personnel (on the field) and keep guys fresh. That didn’t happen because they clock’s running because they burned (their timeouts) earlier, and the crowd noise caused that. It was definitely the 12th man (Saturday), and we certainly needed it.”