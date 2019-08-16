LAWRENCEVILLE — After a disappointing doubleheader sweep at the hands of Columbus a night earlier, the Gwinnett Stripers were in need of a complete effort as they began a three-game weekend series with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
That’s exactly what they got, riding the arm of Tucker Davidson and timely power hitting for a 5-2 win Friday night before 5,013 fans at Coolray Field.
The Stripers got a little something from both the new wave of young players, plus the veterans on Friday, with Davidson (1-0) leading the charge by scattering eight hits and two earned runs with there strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings for his first Triple-A win.
Meanwhile, Jack Lopez’s three-run home run and a two-hit night from Andres Blanco, including a homer, provided all the offense Davidson and two relievers needed.
Combined with losses by Durham and Charlotte, the win pushed the Stripers’ lead in the International League South Division to 3 1/2 games over the Bulls and four full games over the Knights with 17 games remaining.
“We’ve been kind of doing this all year,” Stripers manager Damon Berryhill said. “We’ll get down for a couple of days and then get right back on track. Offensively, we’ve been solid all year. We’ve struggled for those (last) couple of days, but we’ve bounced back well. The pitching has been really solid. We like where we’re at right now.”
So does Davidson, who was brilliant most of the night in his debut start at Coolray Field, and second overall since being promoted from Double-A Mississippi just under two weeks ago.
“Obviously there’s going to be some nervousness with a big crowd, first time pitching at home,” the 6-foot-2, 215-pound left-hander said. “After that first pitch, you kind of relax. It’s the same game as it was down in Mississippi.
“I was able to execute my fastball (Friday night) inside and outside. That helped a lot. The curveball was very good. I threw some good ones early in the game and some good ones later. The change-up was something that I struggled with (Friday) night. I just need to get more consistent with it. But I’m happy with the way I commanded my fastball.”
The Stripers gave him a 1-0 lead when Blanco led off the top of the second with a single, and came around to score two outs later on Sean Kazmar Jr.’s RBI single to left.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got that run back in the top of the fourth on Kyle Higashioka’s RBI single, which drove in Loganville native Clint Frazier, who singled to lead off the inning, to tie the game at 1-all.
Trey Amburgey followed with a double to put the potential go-ahead runs in scoring position with only one out, but Davidson got some help from Pedro Florimon’s glove and arm at third base.
First, the veteran infielder fielded Ryan McBroom’s hot smash and threw to the plate in plenty of time to gun down Higashioka for the second out, and then fielded Mandy Alvarez’s tricky chopper and tossed to second for the inning-ending force play that kept the game tied.
“I just wanted to get us back in the dugout,” Davidson said. “We have a lethal offense right now. We’re able to put up runs at any moment. … Just getting us back in the dugout as quick as we can is key.”
The Stripers showed that lethal offense in the bottom of the inning when Blanco drew a one-out walk, went to third on Cristian Pache’s double into the right-field corner and came home when Lopez launched a 406-foot blast off the tents in left field for a three-run homer, his ninth of the season, which pushed Gwinnett in front at 4-1.
Blanco’s solo homer onto the berm in right-center in the bottom of the sixth pushed the Gwinnett lead to 5-1 before Davidson ran into some tough luck with one out in the top of the seventh.
Mandy Alvarez hit a solid single up the middle and went to third when Zack Zehner sent a looping liner to left that just snuck under the glove of a diving Ryan LaMarre in left for a double.
Terrance Gore then sent a dribbler down the first base line that held the runner at third, but went for an infield single when Gore eluded the tag of Kazmar.
Breyvic Valera then sent another soft chopper to the left side that Lopez had only one play on to get the second out of the inning at first, but allowed Alvarez to score to pull the RailRiders to within 5-2 and end Davidson’s night.
However, Rafael De Paula was able to minimize the damage by striking out Frazier with two more runners in scoring position to keep the Stripers’ lead at 5-2.
Then with one out and runners on the corners in the top of the eighth, Pache came up with the defensive play of the game by going back to field McBroom’s fly ball to right for the second out of the inning before firing a strike to the plate, where John Ryan Murphy was waiting to deliver the tag on Higashioka to end the inning and keep the Gwinnett lead at three runs.
“That’s a special arm,” Berryhill said of the 20-year-old Pache. “I’m sitting here thinking, ‘Throw it to second,’ and he comes up and throws a one-hop seed to the plate to get the runner. That was huge.”
Chad Sobotka then pitched around a two-out bloop single for a scoreless ninth, including two strikeouts, to pick up his first save of the season and the win for the Stripers.
The two teams square off again Saturday night at 6:05, with the Stripers sending another young prospect arm, right-hander Ian Anderson (1-1, 6.00 ERA) to the mound against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre right-hander Deivi Garcia (1-3, 5.93 ERA).