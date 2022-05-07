David Toms picked up right where he left off at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
After playing a bogey-free round of golf in the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions event at TPC Sugarloaf as part of his 65 score on Friday, Toms posted a 71 on what was a tricky day for the field.
After 14 players completed a round under 70 on the first day of the tournament, only nine managed to do so on Saturday, and of those nine only five shot a 68 or lower. Despite this Toms will enter the final round with a -8 score, and a two-shot lead over Ken Duke at -6.
“Today was extremely tough out there,” Mark Walker said. “The wind blowing, it was kind of cool, temperature had dropped. It was a struggle to even make pars. I hit it pretty well, struck it well, putted it pretty well, but I just kept getting on the high side, putting downhill, really fast greens and it was just difficult.”
Toms and Duke were the co-leaders after Friday with dueling -7 scores and will be in the final grouping on Sunday, but they were not the lowest shooters of the second round.
Retief Goosen and Olin Browne both put up a 67, and did the bulk of their damage on the back half of the course. Both players scored a -5 over the final nine holes after making the turn at even par for the day. Browne is still eight shots off lead after struggling on Friday, but Goosen has potentially positioned himself to make a run on Sunday. The South African is now just five shots off the lead, and is into the top ten on the overall leaderboard.
While the top two spots on the leaderboard did not change with Toms and Duke, several players joined Goosen in trying to make a move ahead of Sunday. Five players are tied for third-place at -4, within four shots of the top spot.
One of those five was Jay Haas, who shot a 69. The highlight of his round came on the 11th hole when he hit a hole-in-one on the par three for an eagle to drop his score to -4. It stayed there the rest of the day thanks to two birdies and two bogeys on the final seven hole, but the ace on 11 was enough to keep him in the hunt.
“I played a very nice front nine,” Haas said. “One under, and then missed about a four-footer at 10 for birdie, kind of a real tentative stroke and I was disappointed with that. Making the one and all of a sudden I'm three under for the day, four for the tournament. Then made a birdie at 13 and then played a little scratchy the next couple holes, but birdied 17 and really thought I had made a birdie at 18 about 12 feet from behind the hole there. Hit a nice putt and it didn't go in.”
Walker left things a little bit later for his move up into contention, knocking in a clutch birdie on the 18th hole to join the pack of players at -4. A double-bogey on the par-five sixth hole prevented him from cutting into the lead further, but six was the only hole all day he did not shoot a par or better on.
“I'm happy,” Walker said. “Actually, during the middle of the round I never looked at boards or anything so I didn't know what everybody was doing. I felt like I was losing ground. When I got to 18 and saw the scores were a little higher than I thought they would be, I was very happy.”
Alongside Walker and Haas, three other players will tee off on Sunday at -4. South African Ernie Els shot a 68 on Saturday after leaving the day on Friday at an even par, 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples has shot a -2 on each of the first two days and Steve Flesch is still in the mix despite shooting a 73 thanks to his hot Friday start.
The final round will start at 10:40 AM on Sunday, with the final grouping of Toms, Duke and Els scheduled to tee off at 12:52 PM.
