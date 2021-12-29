urgent Dates of five Atlanta Gladiators' games changed From Staff Reports Dec 29, 2021 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Atlanta Gladiators announced Wednesday that the dates of two home games and three road games against the Jacksonville Icemen have changed.The road game scheduled for Dec. 28 in Jacksonville that was postponed has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. in Jacksonville.The home games scheduled for March 18 and March 19 in Atlanta have been rescheduled to Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Atlanta. The road games scheduled for April 8 and April 9 in Jacksonville have been rescheduled to Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. in Jacksonville.The Gladiators welcome the Florida Everblades (14-7-2-3) to Gas South Arena for a three-game stretch that begins on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. 