...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA AND PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for gusty winds and relative humidity values at or
below 25 percent, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* Affected Area...Central Georgia and portions of north Georgia.
* Timing...Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...West at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 20 to
around 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Oconee National Forest. A Red Flag
Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either
occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
As a result of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, officials announced future dates for the 2024 and 2025 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowls on Tuesday.
The 2024 season’s CFP Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 in the early afternoon, while the 2025 season’s CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be held on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 in primetime. Both games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and exact kickoff times and television networks will be announced on a later date.
“We’re honored to be a key part of what will be a historic event in the evolution of college football,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “With Atlanta and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl hosting a CFP Quarterfinal, CFP Semifinal and the CFP National Championship, all within a two-year stretch, there’s no doubt the city has solidified itself as the Capital of College Football.”
The first round of the CFP in 2024 will take place the week ending Saturday, Dec. 21, at either the home field of the higher-seeded team or at another site designated by the higher-seeded institution (No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8).
For the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the four Quarterfinal games and two Playoff Semifinal games will be played in bowls on a rotating basis. The 2024 Quarterfinals will take place in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl, while the Goodyear Cotton Bowl and Capital One Orange Bowl will host the Playoff Semifinals. The 2025 Quarterfinals will take place in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl, while the VRBO Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host the Playoff Semifinals.
The CFP National Championship games will be played Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta, and Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami.
This year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played Dec. 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will feature top-ranked teams as assigned by the College Football Playoff selection committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.