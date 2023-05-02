Ohio State vs. Georgia (2022 Peach Bowl Game)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the 2022 Peach Bowl Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Kayla Renie)

 Kayla Renie

As a result of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, officials announced future dates for the 2024 and 2025 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowls on Tuesday.

The 2024 season’s CFP Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 in the early afternoon, while the 2025 season’s CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be held on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 in primetime. Both games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and exact kickoff times and television networks will be announced on a later date.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.