The revised dates for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, postponed to 2021 by the coronavirus epidemic, were announced Monday morning.
The Olympics schedule runs from July 23-Aug. 8, 2021, while the Paralympics dates are Aug. 24-Sept. 5.
The International Olympic Committee Executive Board said the dates were selected based on three main considerations:
• To protect the health of the athletes and everyone involved, and to support the containment of the COVID-19 virus
• To safeguard the interests of the athletes and of Olympic sport
• The global international sports calendar
The new dates give the health authorities and all involved in the organization of the games the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the IOC said. The new dates, exactly one year after those originally planned for 2020 (Olympic Games: July 24-Aug. 9 and Paralympic Games: Aug. 25-Sept. 6), also have the added benefit that any disruption that the postponement will cause to the international sports calendar can be kept to a minimum, in the interests of the athletes and others. Additionally, the new dates will provide sufficient time to finish the qualification process. The same heat mitigation measures as planned for 2020 will be implemented.
“I want to thank the International Federations for their unanimous support and the Continental Associations of National Olympic Committees for the great partnership and their support in the consultation process over the last few days,” IOC president Thomas Bach said. “I would also like to thank the IOC Athletes’ Commission, with whom we have been in constant contact. With this announcement, I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge. Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel.”
It had previously been confirmed that all athletes already qualified and quota places already assigned for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will remain unchanged.
“It is fantastic news that we could find new dates so quickly for the Tokyo 2020 Games,” said International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons. “The new dates provide certainty for the athletes, reassurance for the stakeholders and something to look forward to for the whole world. When the Paralympic Games do take place in Tokyo next year, they will be an extra-special display of humanity uniting as one, a global celebration of human resilience and a sensational showcase of sport. With the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games 512 days away, the priority for all those involved in the Paralympic Movement must be to focus on staying safe with their friends and family during this unprecedented and difficult time.”
