Major League Soccer announced the dates for the home openers of all 26 of its clubs for the 2020 regular season on Thursday.
Atlanta United will host FC Cincinnati on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta will open league play against expansion club Nashville SC on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 8 p.m. at Nissan Stadium. Atlanta will also play in the Chicago Fire’s home opener at Soldier Field when the club visits Chicago on Saturday, March 21 with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
During the 2020 MLS regular season, each club will play 34 games, including 17 home games and 17 away games. Teams will face each of their conference opponents twice during the season, one game at home and one game away, for a total of 24 matches.
The additional 10 regular season matches will be played against opponents from the other conference. Those inter-conference opponents will be revealed with the full 2020 schedule in the coming weeks.