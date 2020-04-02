The man Atlanta Falcons fans are counting on to boost a stagnant pass rush is stuck at home like most are during the coronavirus pandemic.
With no personal trainer around, Dante Fowler is working on his own to prepare for the 2020 NFL season, his first with the Falcons, who signed the free agent to a three-year, $45 million deal. He runs around rings set up in his backyard, powers through sprints, works out with dumbbells and tries to strengthen his core.
“I just work on what I’m supposed to work on, bending the edge, getting to the quarterback,” the 25-year-old said Thursday afternoon on a conference call.
Atlanta needs a major impact out of the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder, coming off the best season by far of his young NFL career. He was a highly touted prospect in the 2015 NFL Draft, and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him third overall.
His career in Jacksonville never took off, including a knee injury that wiped out his rookie season. He had four sacks in 2016, eight sacks in 2018 and played just seven games in 2018 before the Jaguars, who never locked him into a starting role, traded him to the Rams.
He finished 2018 with solid play in helping the Rams to the Super Bowl, then became a true starter for the first time in his career last season. He had 11 1/2 sacks and 58 tackles, starting 14 games and playing in all 16 during the regular season.
“Just the reps that I had (in 2019), the opportunities to be on the field like that (helped the breakout season),” Fowler said. “Last year was my first time starting in the league. I never played 16 games in the league, never payed that many snaps in the league. … I knew what was going to happen. I was just waiting for the opportunity.”
With Atlanta, Fowler gets an even bigger opportunity. He will be counted on to lead the outside pass rush for a defense that struggled last season, particularly when it came to pressuring the quarterback. As a unit, the Falcons finished 29th in the NFL last season with 28 sacks — 7.5 of those were from Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett on the interior.
Fowler said his goal every season now is double-digit sacks, ideally more than his 11 1/2 from last season. He brought up an ultimate goal with reporters this week — toppling Michael Strahan’s league-record of 22.5 sacks that has stood since 2001.
The former Florida Gators star understands the pressure he faces to lead Atlanta’s pass rush, and he feels he is up to the challenge. New Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris needs Fowler to be a star in a division with quarterbacks like Drew Brees of the Saints, Tom Brady of the Buccaneers and Teddy Bridgewater of the Panthers.
“I know that I can do that,” Fowler said. “Just playing with a lot of greats, playing with Calais Campbell. I played with Aaron Donald. Those guys, just being around them, and them telling me I can do the same thing as well. I know I can, too. I’ve been very fortunate to have those guys and see how they carry themselves as franchise players, All-Pros.
“It’s my time now and I’m definitely ready to show you guys the player I am now. I want to be one of the best edge rushers, one of the best outside linebackers, in the NFL. Last year was my best year and I’m just scratching the surface honestly. It’s a different mentality. I’m out here to to prove something and my team’s out here to prove something.”
Fowler already has a familiarity with his new team, including a bond with his new head coach. Dan Quinn was Florida’s defensive coordinator in 2011 and 2012, helped recruit Fowler to Gainesville and created a bond with the pass rusher.
“I went to his house, met his wife, had Thanksgiving with him,” Fowler said. “He played a huge part (in my career). When he left to go to the Seahawks, I almost wanted to transfer.”
Former Falcon Brian Poole, Fowler’s friend since Pop Warner football and a former Florida teammate, also spoke highly of Atlanta as a possible NFL home, in addition to praising the front office. Atlanta safety Keanu Neal is another friend and former Gators teammate. He was in Atlanta for the NFC Championship Game victory after the 2016 season, then attended the Super Bowl two weeks later to support his friends.
The St. Petersburg, Fla., native is happy to be back in the South, too. He hoped to be drafted by either the Jaguars or Falcons when he entered the NFL Draft.
“I’m so happy to be a Falcon,” Fowler said. “It still feels like I was supposed to be a Falcon.”
