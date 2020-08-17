ATLANTA — A pair of two-run home runs by Adam Duvall and Dansby Swanson fueled a ninth-inning rally Monday night as the Braves stunned the visiting Nationals 7-6.
Atlanta (14-10) scored four runs in the ninth, the final two on a walk-off homer by Swanson. Duvall homered earlier in the inning after Nick Markakis was hit by a pitch to open the ninth. Johan Camargo singled in the inning to set up Swanson’s heroic, 416-foot blast.
Nationals closer Daniel Hudson surrendered all four ninth-inning runs.
The Braves scored their first two runs in the second inning on an RBI double from Markakis and an RBI single from Austin Riley. An RBI single from Travis d’Arnaud trimmed Washington’s lead to 4-3 in the third, but the Nationals extended it with a solo home run in the fifth by Asdrubal Cabrera and a solo homer by Juan Soto in the ninth.
Braves starter Touki Toussaint gave up a pair of homers in the second inning that put his team down 3-0. Grant Dayton and Will Smith gave up the other two Nationals homers.
Toussaint had another rough outing in his three innings. He gave up four earned runs, allowed two hits and talked six with four strikeouts. His season ERA is 7.97.
Huascar Ynoa had a great effort in relief for Atlanta, going three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
Swanson went 3-for-6, and Markakis finished 2-for-3 and scored two runs, upping his average to .353 since rejoining the team. Freddie Freeman was 2-for-4 with a walk.
