ATLANTA — The Braves’ ninth-inning magic came up a little short Sunday night.
Dansby Swanson, attempting to score the tying run on Freddie Freeman’s double, was tagged out at home plate for the final out in a 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta challenged the call, but the umpire’s decision was upheld.
Philadelphia’s Brandon Workman, who suffered a walk-off loss to the Braves a night earlier, got out of trouble this time as the Phillies (10-14) snapped a five-game losing streak.
The Braves (16-12) had won five of six and were 10-3 at home.
Rhys Hoskins, Didi Gregorius and Alec Bohm hored for the Phillies. Braves starting pitcher Josh Tomlin gave up four runs on six hits in three innings. Touki Toussaint gave up the other Phillies run in a 1 1/3 inning out.
Atlanta got three runs, two on an RBI double from Freeman, in the third inning. Marcell Ozuna had an RBI single later in the inning to score Freeman.
The Braves couldn’t do any more damage against a Phillies bullpen that had been struggling until the ninth. With two outs, Freeman doubled to score Adeiny Hechavarria, but the game ended when Swanson was thrown out.
Swanson went 3-for-5 and upped his season batting average to .319. Freeman was 2-for-4 with his three RBIs — he is hitting .302.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.