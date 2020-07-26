NEW YORK — The promising Atlanta Braves’ offense broke out Sunday night.
Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta’s four home runs and drove in a career-high five runs in a 14-1 rout of the Mets. Swanson finished 3-for-5, upping his season average to .417, as the Braves won two of three in New York to start the shortened MLB season.
Austin Riley blasted a projected 458-foot home run, while Ozzie Albies and Marcell Ozuna also had big games. Albies went 3-for-6 with a homer, a double and three RBIs, and Ozuna had a homer, a double and two RBIs. Ender Inciarte was 2-for-5 with a two-run double, William Contreras was 3-for-5 and Freddie Freeman was 1-for-3 with a walk.
Atlanta pounded out 17 hits, roughing up starter Rick Porcello and relievers Corey Oswalt and Paul Sewald. Porcello gave up seven runs (six earned) in only two innings. Oswalt gave up five earned runs in four innings, and Sewald gave up two earned runs in two innings.
Braves starter Sean Newcomb had a short outing, allowing three hits and one earned run in 3 1/3 innings. Jhoulys Chacin picked up the win after going 3 2/3 innings and allowing no runs. Grant Dayton and Tyler Matzek each pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts each.
Atlanta heads to Tampa Bay for games Monday (6:40 p.m.) and Tuesday (6:40 p.m.) before facing the Rays in the home opener Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.
