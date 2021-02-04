After a dozen seasons as head boys basketball coach at his alma mater, Brookwood’s Daniel Bowles has stepped down from the position.
Bowles, also a head tennis coach for the Broncos for the past seven years, recently told his players and informed the Broncos’ administration so a search could begin for his replacement. He doesn’t have plans for another basketball job for the 2020-21 season, and wants to spend more time with his 7-year-old son, who is now playing youth basketball and baseball.
He said a break from high school basketball and remaining at Brookwood, where both he and his wife Amy teach, could be an option, too.
“No time’s ever a good time (to resign) when you think about it,” Bowles said. “When I left South Cobb (for Brookwood), I left a group I really liked and said I wanted to coach. But when you really know (it’s time), you know. Our ninth-grade class went 10-1 (this season). Our eighth grade’s really good. It’s never a perfect time for us. We’ve talked about it as a family for years, taking a step back, whatever that might be. It’s a crazy thing. We don’t really know what’s next. … Our son’s starting to play youth sports and the last couple of years I’ve missed a lot of his baseball and basketball stuff.”
A change in the boys basketball head coaching position is unique for Brookwood, which has only had three head coaches since it opened in 1981 — Eddie Martin (now at Buford), Craig Witmer (who still teaches at Brookwood) and Bowles. Both Witmer (a 1992 grad) and Bowles (a 1998 grad) are Brookwood graduates.
“Watching Brookwood basketball without Daniel Bowles coaching is going to be strange,” Brookwood athletic and activities director Jason Dopson said. “We respect his decision to step down to spend more time with his young son. (Principal) Mr. (Bo) Ford and I will immediately begin the search for our next head basketball coach. The timing of this announcement is a little out of the ordinary but he wanted us to have plenty of time to find a quality replacement. This, among other things, speaks to his character and his love for the program that he helped build.
“He is a first-class person and one of the best people I know. Daniel is one of the most dedicated and respected head coaches in the entire state and we will miss him tremendously. He’s a ‘Brookwood Guy’ and has been a Bronco for a very long time. We appreciate his contribution to our basketball team and our community during his time at Brookwood and wish him nothing but the best. Daniel Bowles will always be a Bronco and he bleeds maroon and gold.”
Bowles, whose father also was a longtime teacher at Brookwood, was hired as the Broncos’ head coach in April 2009 after three successful seasons as the head coach at South Cobb. The former LaGrange College player’s coaching experience also includes stops at Chattahoochee and at the college level at Southern Poly.
Among the highlights from Bowles’ 12-year Brookwood tenure was his 2016-17 team, led by current Georgia Tech guard Bubba Parham, that reached the state quarterfinals. It was the Broncos' first Elite Eight appearance since 1999. His teams also won the prestigious Deep South Classic in 2012 and 2015 — Brookwood’s boys have won their own Deep South title just six times since it began in 1991.
Bowles still plans to be involved in basketball, a sport he still loves, whether that is in an assistant role or coaching his son’s teams. He said coaching his son at the high school level one day, as an assistant or a head coach, would be fun.
Whatever the future holds, the possibility of leaving Brookwood is bittersweet.
“Brookwood’s a special place and it’s a special place because of the people,” Bowles said. “It’s fun to have (former player Brett) Huckle on staff and we had (former player) Nate Hamilton (on staff) a few years ago. The number of people this place is important to is amazing. Everybody talks about tradition and family. We all have the same gyms, but there is legit something special about the people and the relationships here. It’s been a lot of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.