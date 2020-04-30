D’Andre Swift is accustomed to being part of a talented group of running backs.
At Georgia, he contributed early in his career while veterans and future NFL backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel carried the load. When Swift moved into the lead role after Chubb and Michel departed, he shared a backfield with other playmakers — in 2019, it was Brian Herrien and Zamir White.
At the NFL level, Swift will see more of the same.
The Detroit Lions added the 5-foot-8, 212-pounder early in the NFL Draft with a second-round pick (No. 35 overall), further boosting a position that already featured 2018 second-round pick Kerryon Johnson and bruiser Bo Scarbrough, a seventh-round pick in 2018.
“I know a lot about (Johnson),” Swift said. “He had a great career in college, him and Bo Scarbrough. I’ve seen them first hand. He’s done great in the NFL, too. So just to go in there and build a relationship with them type of guys, I’m just looking to compete for whatever role is fit for me. I’m looking forward to meeting all my teammates.”
Johnson, a former star at Auburn, and Swift figure to fit into the same role, which could benefit both in terms of wear and tear, as both are more than runners with great pass-catching skills. It may particularly help Johnson stay healthy — he was limited to 10 games his rookie season and eight games last season by injuries.
Scarbrough, who played at Alabama, brings another hard runner to an all-SEC backfield.
The Lions haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2013, but this group has a good chance to break that streak, even if it’s by committee.
“It’s amazing (to have an NFL backfield of SEC guys), that just speaks volumes to the conference,” Swift said. “I think some of the best players come through the SEC. I think it’s one of the higher conferences in college football. Just to have an all-SEC backfield, that’s just a blessing.”
Swift also discussed playing alongside another former Bulldog, longtime Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.
“I have definitely seen him play, coming from Georgia, great quarterback,” Swift said. “I’m looking forward to meeting him and building that relationship.”
Stafford has put up gaudy passing numbers in Detroit for years, and Swift aims to make the running game just as prolific in the future — like it was when Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders was the team’s centerpiece.
“The first thing that came to my mind (when the Lions drafted me) was Barry Sanders, he’s my favorite back of all-time,” Swift said. “I didn’t really know too much about them. I don’t have a favorite football team. I just like watching football in general. Now that I’m a Lion, I’m going to definitely do my history. … Everyone would always talk about (Sanders). I started watching film and highlights and just looking at his stats. (It’s) kind of unbelievable. As I got older, I tried to emulate my game to be like his in any way possible. I just love watching him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.