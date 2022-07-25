Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; UFC president Dana White gestures during the first half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Typically, fight fans have to wait until Saturday to get their combat sports fix.
With the return of "Dana White's Contender Series," Tuesday night will be turned into fight night for the next 10 weeks. Season 6 will run from Tuesday, July 26 through September 27. "Contender Series" allows fans to get to know some UFC hopefuls as they compete in “the world’s most intense job interview” under the bright lights of the UFC Apex for a UFC contract.
Since premiering on July 11, 2017, "Dana White’s Contender Series" has been wildly successful. The UFC president has bolstered his roster, awarding 156 contracts. A win on "Contender Series" doesn’t necessarily result in a contract. In order to earn a contract, a fighter must be able to provide entertaining fights and look for a finish from the outset.
"Contender Series" has not only provided depth to the roster, but also has produced some elite fighters. Twenty-two "Contender Series" alumni have made their way into the UFC’s top 15 in their respective divisions. Some notable names include "Sugar" Sean O’Malley, Ian "Hurricane" Heinisch, and Maycee "The Future" Barber. "Contender Series" fight cards consist of only five fights as opposed to a normal UFC card, which is normally 10 to 15 fights, making it more palatable for some fans to consume.
Tuesday’s Week 1 card is headlined by a Middleweight clash between entertaining strikers Ozzy Diaz and Joe Pryfer. Fans can watch dreams become reality Tuesday on ESPN Plus. The action begins at 8 p.m. EST.
Season 6, Week 1 of "Dana White’s Contender Series" full card:
Main event-Middleweight 185 lbs.: 7-1 Ozzy Diaz versus Joe Pyfer 8-2
Co-Main event-Bantamweight 135 lbs.: 8-0 Farid Basharat versus 11-1 William Colorado
Light heavyweight - 205 lbs: 7-0 Anton Turkalj versus 14-4 Acacio Dos Santos
Featherweight-145 lbs: 7-2 Dennis Buzukja versus 6-1 Kaleio Romero
Flyweight-125 lbs.: 10-2 Alessandro Costa versus Juan Andres Luna 12-0
