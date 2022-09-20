MMA: UFC 279-Jingliang vs Rodriguez

Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White before Li Jingliang (red gloves) fights Daniel Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

 Joe Camporeale

After UFC president Dana White awarded contracts in Week 8 of the Contender Series, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60 card served as an example of proof of concept for the show.

The UFC Vegas 60 card featured a record 13 of Dana White’s Contender Series alums. The fight of the night between Gregory Rodrigues and Chidi Njokuani was a battle between Contender Series alums. A knee by Njokuani in the first round wobbled Rodrigues and left an enormous gash on the forehead of the Brazilian. After a difficult first round, Rodrigues came from behind to beat Njokuani, “RoboCop” pummeled Njokuani with his ground and pound to earn a victory by TKO.

