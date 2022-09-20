Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White before Li Jingliang (red gloves) fights Daniel Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
After UFC president Dana White awarded contracts in Week 8 of the Contender Series, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60 card served as an example of proof of concept for the show.
The UFC Vegas 60 card featured a record 13 of Dana White’s Contender Series alums. The fight of the night between Gregory Rodrigues and Chidi Njokuani was a battle between Contender Series alums. A knee by Njokuani in the first round wobbled Rodrigues and left an enormous gash on the forehead of the Brazilian. After a difficult first round, Rodrigues came from behind to beat Njokuani, “RoboCop” pummeled Njokuani with his ground and pound to earn a victory by TKO.
Moving forward, this Tuesday, September 20th inside the UFC Apex, the world combat sports leader rolls into Week 9 of the Contender Series. Tuesday night’s main event takes place in the middleweight division between undefeated Brazilian prospect Bruno Ferreira and Italy’s Leon Aliu. Ferreira has dominated his competition in the local promotions around Brazil going 8-0 with a well-rounded skill set. Ferreira has registered five knockouts and three submission victories. For Aliu, Italy has not necessarily been a hotbed for UFC talent. Marvin Vettori is the standard bearer for Italian fighters in combat sports. With a record of 10-1, Aliu has the potential to be one of the next great Italian fighters. It all starts with a win on Tuesday night.
While the main event has the potential to be an exciting fight, most of the intrigue for Tuesday’s card comes from the unprecedented nature of the co-main event. Seventeen year-old California native Raul Rosas Jr. gets his chance in the ultimate proving ground for mixed martial arts. Think about what you were doing as a 17-year-old, going to football games on Friday nights, getting ready for homecoming or prom, doing normal 17-year-old activities. It is extremely rare for the UFC to sign a prospect under 25, let alone 17.
According to MMA junkie’s Nolan King, Rosas has had to jump through some hoops to be able to compete, Rosas had to receive parental permission and obtain endorsements from around the MMA community in order to be cleared to compete by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Rosas is 5-0 with five first round finishes. In Mexico, under the banner of the ultimate warrior challenge, Tuesday will be the first time Rosas competes stateside, his opponent is no slouch.
Twenty five year old Mando Gutierrez holds a 7-1 record. Gutierrez is a submission artist with six of his seven wins coming by submission. The bright lights of the UFC Apex can be too much for even the toughest fighters to handle, but Rosas remains unfazed. The Bantamweight prodigy told mmafighting.com that he will be more popular than Bo Nickal.
Also, on the card at Heavyweight is undefeated Brazilian prospect Richard Jacobi faces Austin Lane. Five of Jacobi’s six wins have come via knockout. With only two weeks left of the Contender Series, don’t miss this historic night of fights. The action begins Tuesday on ESPN Plus at 8 p.m. ET.
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6, Week 9 Full Card
Main event-Middleweight: 8-0 Bruno Ferreira versus 10-1 Leon Aliu
Co-Main event-Bantamweight: 5-0 Raul Rosas Jr. versus 7-1 Mando Gutierrez
Heavyweight: 11-3 Austin Lane versus 6-0-1 Richard Jacobi
Lightweight: 6-0 Nurullo Aliev versus 12-5 Josh wick
Flyweight: 7-0 Robyert Echeverria versus 13-2 Jafel Filh
