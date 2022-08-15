NBA: Finals-Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

This past weekend in San Diego, at the Pechanga Arena, a sold-out crowd of 12,804 fans proved once again that there's not much that compares to a live UFC event with a crowd. The event also pulled in $1.735 million.

Last weekend’s UFC San Diego card was the highest grossing sporting event in Pechanga Arena history. The night was capped off by two incredible fights. In the main event, Marlon Chito Vera continued his ascension through the gauntlet that is the Bantamweight division with a statement making victory over two-time UFC Bantamweight champion and San Diego native Dominick Cruz. Vera timed Cruz’s movement and landed a vicious head kick to score a knockout victory. With many of the top Bantamweights set to fight in the coming months, the victory sets up Vera for a potential title shot.

