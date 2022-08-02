NBA: Finals-Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; UFC president Dana White gestures during the first half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

 Kyle Terada

In what was a fairly pedestrian week one of Dana White’s Contender Series last week, the UFC president only awarded one contract.

The lone contract awarded on the night went to Joe Pyfer. Pyfer made the most of his second appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series with a knockout of Ozzy Diaz. At the conclusion of last week’s week one show, UFC president Dana White gave an impassioned speech about the need for fighters to have a sense of urgency when getting the opportunity to fight on the Contender Series.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.