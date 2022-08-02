Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; UFC president Dana White gestures during the first half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
In what was a fairly pedestrian week one of Dana White’s Contender Series last week, the UFC president only awarded one contract.
The lone contract awarded on the night went to Joe Pyfer. Pyfer made the most of his second appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series with a knockout of Ozzy Diaz. At the conclusion of last week’s week one show, UFC president Dana White gave an impassioned speech about the need for fighters to have a sense of urgency when getting the opportunity to fight on the Contender Series.
White told UFC sideline reporter Laura Sanko “I don’t care what you did the last five years. What are you going to do tonight? Be excited to fight, try to finish the fight, try to win. Be Joe Pyfer! Be Joe Pyfer, and you will get into the UFC.”
One fighter that many people thought deserved a contract was team Serra-Longo’s Dennis Buzukja. Buzukja was dominant in his appearance on the Contender Series, extending his winning streak to four versus Kaleio Romero. Unfortunately for Buzukja, the 24-year-old was not awarded a contract. Team Serra-Longo head coach Ray Longo gave his thoughts on the fight during his weekly appearance on the Anik and Florian podcast saying “I thought he (Buzukja) did enough to show that he would be able to compete in the UFC. That’s all that matters to me.”
In the second installment of Dana White’s Contender Series this week, the legendary camp of Team Serra-Longo is once again represented as 27-year-old Lightweight Charlie Campbell shares the main event spotlight with Chris Duncan. Out of Cage Fury Fighting, Campbell comes into Tuesday night with a 6-1 record riding a 5-fight win streak. Duncan will be looking to take advantage of his second appearance on the Contender Series and earn a contract. The advantage in the main event may go to Duncan, as the Scottish born fighter has showcased impressive wrestling technique in his career. Duncan is averaging nearly 6 takedowns per fight.
Look for all 10 fighters competing in the Apex this Tuesday, August 2 to have a renewed sense of urgency and purpose after Dana White’s speech last week. The action begins at 8 PM ET on ESPN plus.
Dana White’s Contender Series season six-week two full card:
Lightweight-main event: 6-1 Charlie Campbell Versus 8-1 Chris Duncan
Flyweight co-main event: 13-4 Vinicius Salvador Versus 13-5 Shannon Ross
Featherweight: 5-0 Francis Marshall versus 5-0 Conor Matthews
Heavyweight: 6-0 Waldo- Cortez Acosta versus 9-1 Danilo Suzart
Welterweight: 8-1 Simon Smotritsky versus 7-2 Billy Goff
