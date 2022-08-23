Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; UFC president Dana White gestures during the first half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
With the UFC on a bye week of sorts, Tuesday's Dana White Contender Series episode is one of a few options for combat sports fans to get their fix.
Season Six continues to be one of the most exciting seasons of Dana White’s Contender Series. In Week 4, the UFC president awarded contracts to each of the five winners for only the second time this season. On a card that produced only three finishes in five flights, this was a surprising move from White, who normally prioritizes finishes when awarding contracts. All three finishes in week four came by way of a knockout.
In the opener of last week’s card, the third time was a charm for the Serra-Longo fight team as the elite camp was represented by Nazim Sadykhov. Sadykhov earned a contract and a seventh consecutive victory with a knockout of Ahmad Suhail Hansanzada. Sadykhov gave his thoughts on his performance during this week’s episode of the Anik and Florian podcast, Sadykhov said “I think watching week one automatically there was this added pressure because Dana pretty much rejects anybody that didn’t have a knockout. As training camp was coming to a close, that pressure just came off. By the time I was warming up in the locker room, I felt ready to perform.”
Later in the show, Brazilian prospect Claudio Riberio put on an impressive performance, earning his ninth career knockout and a victory versus Ivan Valenzuela to punch his ticket to the UFC. Week Four was highlighted by Jose Johnson’s upset decision victory over Jack Cartwright.
In the main event, Argentinian prospect Esteban Ribovics knocked out Thomas Paull to remain undefeated with the record of 11-0. This Tuesday, August 23, MMA fans will be focus in on an exciting Week 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series. The card is headlined by a battle between 5-0 Heavyweights, as Michael Parkin faces Eduardo Neves. Both men will be hunting for the finish from the opening bell, as all of their wins have come via knockout. Tuesday’s main event promises to be a slugfest, topping what should be a fantastic card. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus.
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 5 Full card:
Main Event-Heavyweight: 5-0 Eduardo Neves Versus 5-0 Michael Parkin
Co-Main Event-Welterweight: 11-5-1 Darrius Flowers Versus 12-2 Amiran Gogoladze
Flyweight: 7-1 Jesus Santos Aguilar Versus 11-1 Erisson Ferreira da Silva
Bantamweight: 5-0 Cameron Saaiman Versus 5-1 Josh Wang-Kim
Strawweight: 5-1 Denise Gomes Versus 11-5 Rayanne Amanda
