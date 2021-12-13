On a night filled with great fights, UFC president Dana White filled the pockets of eight fighters with $50,000 post fight bonuses. This move by the UFC is very rare. Normally only three to four fighters receive bonuses on a particular card.
No fighter deserved the bonus more than Julianna Pena. At long odds, in the co-main event, the "Venezuelan Vixen" pulled off quite possibly the greatest upset in UFC history defeating Amanda Nunes to capture the women’s Bantamweight title. After an impressive first round for Nunes via ground and pound, the second round flipped the script. Pena charged forward to do something that very few women have had the courage to do. Pena chose to stand and trade with Nunes. The champion tired out very quickly after being tested for the first time in years.
The war took its toll on Nunes. After scoring a takedown, Peña took advantage of Nunes’ depleted gas tank by jumping on her back and securing a rear-naked choke. Pena talked all week about how she was going to beat Amanda Nunes, she talked the talked and backed it up. Post-fight Peña said, "Don’t ever doubt me again! Strength, willpower and determination will take you places."
Underdogs continued to shine on the championship stage as in the main event. The Brazilian, Charles Oliveira successfully made his first title defense in the Lightweight division versus Dustin Poirier. In the first round, Oliveira withstood Poirier’s best shots in a close round. In the second round, Oliveira employed his ground game scoring a takedown and controlling Poirier on the ground for the majority of the round. Oliveira finally finished the fight in the third round by executing a standing rear-naked choke. With the victory, Oliveira continues his assault on the record books; the Brazilian secured his 10th straight win, 18th finish and 15th submission victory. The success of the underdogs Saturday night speaks to the unpredictability of the sport of MMA.
Oliveira looks forward to the next challenger Justin Gaethje. Gaethje is an absolute wild man with a thirst for violence. Oliveira Gaethje said, "I can’t wait to break his face." At Flyweight, the move down to 125 for Cody Garbrandt went horrendously. The former Bantamweight champion was brutally knocked out by Kai Kara-France in the first round. The loss certainly leaves the promotion in a quandary as to what to do with Garbrandt due to his lack of recent for success. For France, the New Zealand native believes that the win over Garbrandt put him in line for a title shot.
At Bantamweight Sugar Sean O’Malley passed a tough test versus Raulian Paiva with flying colors scoring a first round knockout. O’Malley pushed his overall record to 14-1 and winning streak to three. The overall speed and quickness of O’Malley’s striking overwhelmed Paiva. According to Dana White, the fight of the night was also in the Bantamweight division as Dominick Cruz faced Pedro Munhoz. The first round was fought at a frenetic pace with both men looking wobbled at times. In the second and third rounds at age 36, Cruz found the fountain of youth. Cruz secured a takedown late in round two to win the round. In the third and final round, Cruz dominated with his striking. Look for the UFC legend to get a top contender in his next bout.
UFC 269 was a tremendous way to close out the pay-per-view schedule in 2021. The UFC has enjoyed a banner year, breaking the pay-per-view buys record, as well as selling out all eight numbered events since fans came back in April at UFC 261 in Jacksonville. Now, just because the pay-per-view schedule is over doesn’t mean the fights stop. The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Apex Saturday, December 18th for one final event in 2021, as Derrick Lewis takes on Chris Daukaus in what promises to be an absolute slugfest in the heavyweight division.
