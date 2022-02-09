The Atlanta Dream announced Wednesday the hiring of Dan Gadd as the organization’s first ever Senior Vice President of Growth. Gadd will lead the Dream’s overall unified growth strategy across Marketing, Digital, Ticketing, Sponsorships, and Business Intelligence as they operate as one team focused on a common vision.
“Dan brings a growth mindset to the Atlanta Dream that will be transformational when it comes to engaging and inspiring our fan base, creating powerful partnerships and driving consistent revenue streams at a time when women’s sports is experiencing monumental growth” said Atlanta Dream President, Morgan Shaw Parker.
Gadd comes to the Dream from the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, where he served as the Senior Director of Digital Strategy. In his role, Gadd led a complete digital and content transformation for the Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium and his unified content growth strategy led the Falcons to become the #1 NFL team in MVP Index’s Engagement Rankings.
“I’m excited to be a part of this new leadership team and look forward to aligning our efforts to help shine a spotlight on women’s basketball,” said Gadd. “The passion for basketball in Atlanta combined with the momentum around the WNBA gives us an incredible opportunity to build something truly special for the fans, the athletes and this community.”
Prior to his time with the Falcons, Gadd spent four years with Taylor Global, a sports and entertainment agency, joining their staff as a Senior Digital Strategist in 2012 and eventually being promoted to Vice President of Digital Strategy in 2016 working to strengthen some of the world’s top brands including Tide, Mercedes-Benz, Allstate, Capital One and IBM. Prior to Taylor Global, he spent five years with the Chicago Bears as the Director of New Media, overseeing a digital brand strategy that was recognized as best in class among NFL teams at the time.
The Atlanta Dream will tip off their milestone 15th season in the WNBA in May 2022. The team currently plays home games at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.