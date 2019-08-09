Brian Anderson homered twice and Starlin Castro also went deep, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 9-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.
The Marlins, who have the worst record in the National League, snapped a six-game losing streak, and they did it against the leaders of the NL East.
Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez (2-4) was brilliant, pitching six scoreless innings and getting his first major league hit. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out seven in the best performance of his two-year major league career.
Anderson has hit four homers in his past six games and has a career-high 20 for the season. He finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Castro has 10 homers, the ninth straight year he has reached double figures. He finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
Miami shortstop Jon Berti, filling in for the injured Miguel Rojas, went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Atlanta's Dallas Keuchel (3-5) took the loss, allowing 10 hits and eight runs -- both season highs -- in 3 2/3 innings.
The Braves had an opportunity to score in the first inning after Ozzie Albies grounded a one-out triple past first base and into the right field corner. The next batter, Freddie Freeman, lined out to Castro, who was playing in short right field due to a shift. Then, on a would-be wild pitch by Hernandez, Alfaro retrieved the ball, dived and tagged out Albies at the plate.
Miami opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. It took just 10 pitches for the Marlins to post three runs as Berti singled, Castro hit a two-run homer, and Anderson added a solo blast.
The Marlins broke the game open with five runs in the fourth. Alfaro's single knocked in the first run of the inning. From there, with two outs, the Marlins added Berti's RBI single, Castro's run-scoring double and Anderson's two-run blast.
Miami made it 9-0 in the fifth on two-out singles by Alfaro, Hernandez and Berti.
Atlanta avoided a shutout when Ronald Acuna hit a solo homer in the eighth, his 30th long ball of the season. Adam Duvall's ninth-inning groundout knocked in the game's final run.