LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Daily Post earned 13 Georgia Sports Writers Association awards, including four first-place finishes, in the organization's voting for the best of 2018.
The awards were presented Sunday at the organization’s annual convention, hosted this year at the Daily Post’s offices in Lawrenceville.
Sports editor Will Hammock won the Sweepstakes Award as the top overall story for his profile on Meadowcreek basketball Amari Kelly and his recovery from a domestic violence tragedy that left his mother dead. That story also was first place in the Best Feature or Series, Non-Deadline, High School Sports in Division II.
Hammock also took first for Best Sports News Story on Deadline, High School Sports for his story on Grayson football coach Christian Hunnicutt responding to allegations about his program. He added two second-place finishes — Best Event Story on Deadline, High School Sports for Parkview girls soccer winning the state championship and Best Feature or Series, non-deadline, High School sports for a story about football coaches with Brookwood roots.
Staff writer Christine Troyke won four awards, including two first-place finishes, as well.
Troyke earned first-place honors in Best Sports News Story on Deadline, Pro/College Sports for her piece on Gladiators assistant coach Brady Leisenring saving a drowning man. Her other first-place story was in Outdoors Writing/Amateur Non-Scholastic Sports for a story on swimmer McClain Hermes honoring her late friend Grace Bunke, who died of cancer.
Troyke’s second-place finishes were for stories on Jeff Pyle returning as Gladiators head coach (Best Sports News Story on Deadline, Pro/College Sports) and on Amy Hood reaching the pinnacle of CrossFit (Outdoors Writing/Amateur Non-Scholastic Sports).
Fellow staff writers David Friedlander and Taylor Denman had one third-place finish each. Friedlander was recognized for his story on Auburn’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game win (Best Event Story on Deadline, Pro/College Sports) and Denman for a look at the uncertain future of the Atlanta Havoc indoor football team (Best Feature or Series, non-deadline, Pro/College Sports).
The Daily Post earned a trio of second-place awards for Best Sports Section, Best Sunday Sports Section and Best Special Section, which was presented for the annual high school football preview issue.