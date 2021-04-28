The Gwinnett Daily Post will live stream the NFL Draft-a-Thon on its website during the NFL Draft this week.
Go to gwinnettdailypost.com/nfl_draft for live draft coverage Thursday through Saturday hosted by Kay Adams and featuring celebrity guests and NFL analysts, including Deion Sanders and Emmanuel Acho. The program will feature fan engaging analysis and insight, including pick-by-pick coverage.
The NFL Draft-a-Thon is a fundraiser to help communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its partners include The Education Trust (to address the digital divide in education), the CDC Foundation (to address health disparities), Feeding America (to address food insecurity) and Mental Health America (to address mental health).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.